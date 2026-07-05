One of the most pressing challenges in today’s schools and households is managing minors’ access to mobile devices. While smartphones can serve as both practical tools and sources of entertainment, unsupervised use often introduces significant risks for children.

Recognizing this gap, Lenovo has taken a decisive step forward with the introduction of its AI Student Phone.

This handset is designed to appeal directly to parents and teachers alike. The device strips away virtually all distractions, offering only essential functions while prioritizing educational support and real-time GPS location tracking.

El Lenovo AI Student Phone, un producto que ofrece soluciones sociales y tecnológicas

Lenovo Launches the Perfect Phone for Parents and Teachers. What Is the AI Student Phone?

The newly launched AI Student Phone is a purpose-built mobile device for children, with clearly defined boundaries baked into its very design.

It comes without social media apps, a web browser, or any preinstalled video games, and, notably, it does not permit the installation of such applications afterward.

In terms of aesthetics, the handset evokes the classic phone designs of two decades ago, featuring a compact 1.83-inch display protected by shock- and drop-resistant glass. The screen also supports touch-based handwriting input.

It also packs a 1,850 mAh battery and connects to standard 4G networks, requiring no specialized SIM card.

Lenovo y su teléfono para niños

AI Harnessed to Teach and Protect Children. How Much Will Lenovo’s Phone Cost and Where Is It Sold?

At its core, the AI Student Phone harnesses artificial intelligence to deliver a safe yet enriching technological experience for children. A dedicated voice-command button allows young users to pose questions about general knowledge and academic subjects, while the system also provides access to mathematical formulas and an integrated English-language course.

On the safety front, the device includes a one-touch emergency button and continuous GPS geolocation, enabling parents and guardians to monitor the child’s whereabouts at all times.

On a less encouraging note, the Lenovo AI Student Phone is currently available exclusively in the Chinese market. Its retail price is set at approximately $44 USD ($768 Mexican pesos).

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