With Grand Theft Auto VI now approximately four months away from its highly anticipated release, the gaming world is bracing for what many consider the most consequential launch of the decade. As the countdown continues, players are eagerly awaiting to learn more about the game’s mechanics and plot with an extended trailer that will debut before the end of August.

While many fans had assumed that the forthcoming trailer would be as long as the previous ones, recent statements from Netflix support suggest otherwise. Viewers can expect a substantially longer preview, an exciting development for all fans.

The Extended GTA VI Trailer Is Reportedly Set to Run 20 Minutes

Despite the game’s imminent release, Rockstar Games has yet to offer any substantial look at actual gameplay. This silence has left the community speculating about technical innovations over the previous title, as well as the gameplay and narrative dynamic of protagonists Jason and Lucia.

It appears, however, that answers may be only weeks away. Take-Two Interactive had previously promised that the marketing campaign would begin in summer and that pledge seems to be true. Without advance warning, the company confirmed it would unveil an “extended trailer” for the open-world epic on August 27, 2026.

The preview will premiere exclusively on Netflix before arriving on YouTube roughly six hours later. Beyond that, official details remain sparse, leaving the trailer’s content and total runtime shrouded in mystery.

One particularly inquisitive fan decided to seek clarity by contacting Netflix’s support team. Under the pretext of coordinating their work schedule, they asked directly how long the extended GTA VI trailer would last.

In response, the Netflix chat representative stated that the event would run “approximately 20 minutes,” offering no additional specifics.

“Thanks for checking! Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the GTA VI extended look on August 27 at 3:00 PM ET. The showcase will last approximately 20 minutes. Until then, we recommend keeping an eye on Netflix’s official social media channels for any updates.”

That said, such information should be approached with measured skepticism. Customer service channels are notoriously prone to inaccuracies, whether due to AI-driven responses or representatives lacking access to privileged internal data. As such, the gaming public will likely have to wait until the end of the month to learn exactly what Rockstar Games has prepared.

GTA VI’s Third Trailer Is Already Controversial

Should the 20-minute runtime prove accurate, this would mark the franchise’s longest promotional video by a considerable margin. For perspective, the first official teaser for Grand Theft Auto VI clocked in at just 1 minute and 31 seconds, while the second, which offered early gameplay glimpses, ran for 2 minutes and 47 seconds.

Yet it remains to be seen whether fans are willing to subscribe to Netflix solely for early access to the trailer. Across social media, a number of players have voiced criticism over Rockstar Games’ decision to grant temporary exclusivity to the streaming platform.

Despite the backlash, Take-Two Interactive remains confident that the upcoming promotional piece will excite fans.

“Following Rockstar Games’ recent announcement about the extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, which arrives on August 27, we believe that consumer passion and anticipation for the next evolution of this iconic saga will grow even further ahead of the title’s launch on November 19,” the company stated.

CEO Strauss Zelnick has also reiterated that the release remains firmly on track for late this year, effectively putting rumors of a potential last-minute delay to rest.

What do you think? Would you pay for a 20-minute trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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