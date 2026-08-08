The upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto VI as a digital-only title is a turning point for the gaming industry. While Rockstar Games’ decision to offer the highly anticipated sequel exclusively through download codes has sparked considerable debate among fans, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick maintains that the strategy is correct.

In a recent investor Q&A session, Zelnick, who oversees Rockstar’s parent company, addressed the controversy head-on, arguing that physical discs have largely outlived their usefulness. He also voiced support for Sony and PlayStation’s recently announced plan to discontinue physical media support on their consoles starting January 2028.

Strauss Zelnick Defends All-Digital GTA VI Launch

The phasing out of physical game media remains one of the most hotly debated topics across gaming forums and social media. A vocal segment of the player community has pushed back against this seismic industry shift, with some even calling for a boycott of PlayStation products in an effort to force Sony to reconsider.

Nevertheless, the transition appears all but inevitable, with GTA VI now serving as the flagship title for this digital-first future. During the investor meeting, Zelnick explained that disc-based releases are no longer practical for blockbuster titles of GTA VI’s scale.

From his point of view, discs “don’t really make sense for the consumer” and an all-digital future is the way to go. He pointed to internal data showing that more than 90% of Take-Two’s sales now occur through digital channels, which is a trend too hard to ignore.

“Our business is well over 90% digitally distributed as it is. It’s already a digital business,” he said. “So in certain instances, especially if it’s a big game, discs—and note I said discs—don’t really make sense for the consumer.

The CEO elaborated on the logistical advantages of digital distribution, which outweigh the logistical hurdles associated with manufacturing, shipping, and retailing physical copies. That’s why he believes it is the correct decision to release GTA VI as an all-digital game and sell it in stores as a download code.

“Also, most instances you have to register online to play anyhow. So if you’re already connected, who cares if you download digitally? It’s all the same and it’s much more convenient,” he added.

Take-Two Backs Sony’s and PlayStation’s Plan to End Physical Media

Sony’s announcement that it intends to phase out physical media on future PlayStation hardware has drawn sharp reactions. Zelnick did not specifically address the company’s plan but endorsed the move as a logical response to market forces.

“So that’s where the world is going in our opinion and I think Sony understands that. We certainly understand that,” he said.

Nevertheless, Zelnick clarified that Take-Two does not plan to abandon physical editions entirely. Rather, he likened them to vinyl records in the music industry, niche collectibles for enthusiasts.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t release physical editions from time to time; I’m sure we will, just as vinyl still exists in the recorded music industry,” he explained. “But in other cases, it simply wouldn’t make sense.”

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