As the industry braces for what analysts predict will be a seismic event, Remedy Entertainment is holding its ground. Grand Theft Auto VI, widely expected to move over 40 million units out of the gate, looms large over the 2026 release calendar. Yet despite the looming juggernaut, the Finnish studio has no intention of shifting its own highly anticipated title, Control Resonant, to safer waters.

Scheduled for a late-September launch, Control Resonant will arrive a full two months before Rockstar’s blockbuster. However, it will not have the field to itself.

Control Resonant Is “Unique Enough” To Stand Out

The frenzy surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI has prompted other publishers to carefully plan around its release, leaving November particularly sparse with very few new games on the horizon. In contrast, September and October are shaping up to be packed with high-profile titles from both major studios and indie developers.

Control Resonant is set to launch on September 24, 2026, the very same day as Silent Hill: Townfall, one of the most anticipated releases among horror fans. Just one day later, on September 25, Capcom will drop Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The competition is already intense, and that’s not even counting the wave of other games arriving throughout the season.

So, is Remedy Entertainment feeling the pressure and considering a delay? Not in the slightest. In a recent interview, lead gameplay designer Sergey Mohov dismissed any suggestion that Remedy might reconsider its timing. He characterized 2026 as a “great year to be a player” and expressed personal enthusiasm for the upcoming Onimusha, while reaffirming that Control Resonant would not be rushed or rescheduled.

“We settled on this date a long time ago. This was set for a while,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re gonna make a really polished, great experience and a very complete experience for the players on that date. We’re very confident in the game we’re gonna deliver, and we think that it’s unique enough that people will buy it and enjoy it as well.”

Alan Wake and Control Should Have Sold More

That confidence comes at a time when other publishers are retreating from the fall window. Notably, the developers of Valor Mortis recently opted to move their launch to October in order to sidestep the competitive crush.

What makes Remedy’s resolve particularly noteworthy is the context provided by its own leadership. In a late May conversation with The Game Business, CEO Jean-Charles Gaudechon candidly acknowledged that the studio’s acclaimed franchises including Alan Wake and Control have historically underperformed relative to their critical stature.

“Franchises Control, Alan Wake, etcetera, could give a lot more. There’s a vision on thinking bigger for some of these IPs, which need to find its audience much, much further than the current audience. It’s super exciting (...) I think Alan Wake should have sold more. Control should have sold more,” Gaudechon said.

He suggested that partnerships with film and television adaptations could play a key role in expanding those audiences in the future.

What do you think? Is Remedy making the right call by standing its ground? Share your comments.

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