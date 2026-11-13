WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Sony wants to diversify its intellectual property portfolio and could invest in Shueisha, the publisher behind popular franchises such as Dragon Ball and One Piece .

Its future plans also include making a stronger push into the children’s entertainment market, taking inspiration from successful franchises such as Bluey and Chiikawa .

Sony wants to regain its position as the largest shareholder in Kadokawa Corporation after being overtaken by Oasis Management.

One of its long-term goals is to potentially enter the theme park business, taking advantage of its valuable intellectual properties.

Sony’s days as a manufacturer and distributor of consumer electronics are in the past. Today, the Japanese company is heavily invested in other sectors, including video games and entertainment, and one of its goals is to become an industry powerhouse through anime.

Its investments in Aniplex over the past 20 years, along with its decisions involving Crunchyroll and related companies, have paid off. Sony considers continuing down this path a top priority.

The company has realized that owning intellectual properties is big business, and its plans include diversifying its portfolio and even setting its sights on the publisher behind Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece: Shueisha.

Sony Acknowledges Interest in Investing in Shueisha, Publisher of Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece, as Part of an Ambitious Plan

Shueisha está en la mira de Sony

During an interview with Bloomberg, Atsuhiro Iwakami, president of Sony Music Entertainment Japan and Aniplex, discussed the company’s plans regarding intellectual property, particularly in the Japanese market.

The executive acknowledged that Sony is interested in investing in Shueisha, the publisher behind Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and other IP. The company is currently at an important stage in its efforts to diversify the intellectual properties it owns and those in which it wants to acquire a stake.

Beyond manga, Sony also has major ambitions in anime. It’s worth remembering that the company currently owns Crunchyroll, a leader in the industry, as well as Aniplex. In 2025, it also founded Hayate, a studio focused on Japanese animation that produces original projects.

Atsuhiro Iwakami was direct about Sony’s plans, stating that the Japanese company wants to become a powerhouse by owning and securing deals involving major intellectual properties with a global presence.

Children’s Products, a Bigger Stake in Kadokawa, and Even Theme Parks: Sony Wants It All

Now that Sony has established itself in the intellectual property and entertainment business, the company has no intention of slowing down and is already exploring its options for the future.

Atsuhiro Iwakami revealed that the company wants to enter the children’s entertainment market. To achieve this, it is looking at productions such as Bluey, a hit among younger audiences, and Chiikawa, which has enjoyed similar success in Japan.

The executive also mentioned Sony’s desire to regain its position as the largest shareholder in Kadokawa Corporation. In March of this year, the Japanese company lost that position following an investment by Oasis Management, which currently owns 15.25% of Kadokawa. Sony currently holds an 11.01% stake.

Finally, looking toward the medium and long term, Atsuhiro Iwakami acknowledged that if Sony acquires enough intellectual properties with significant business potential, the company would like to enter the theme park industry.