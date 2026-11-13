WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, believes physical formats will not disappear completely.

Despite the industry’s shift toward digital distribution, there is still demand for a physical version of Grand Theft Auto 6 .

Rumors about a possible physical release of GTA 6 have yet to be confirmed.

Grand Theft Auto VI is finally a reality, and in just a few days, everyone will be able to explore Vice City to their heart’s content. While this is certainly an exciting moment, the absence of a traditional physical release is hard to ignore, and many fans believe disc-based games are living on borrowed time.

The head of Take-Two Interactive discussed the possible disappearance of physical formats in the video game industry and confirmed what we already knew: these releases represent only a very small portion of the market. However, he also offered some hope to those who want a physical release of the highly anticipated GTA 6.

Empresas y gobiernos saben que no pueden luchar contra GTAVI

Rockstar Games’ Parent Company Says the End of Physical Games May Not Be Here Yet

Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games finally launched preorders for Grand Theft Auto 6, revealing several details about the game, from the contents of its deluxe edition to its official price. The companies also confirmed some disappointing news: the game will not have a physical edition.

Although retailers will sell GTA 6 boxes, these cases will be empty and won’t include a disc. Instead, they will contain a simple download code that allows players to redeem the game through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, depending on their platform.

Given that we’re talking about one of the most important and influential video games in history, many believe the absence of a traditional physical release marks the definitive end of disc-based games. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, is less pessimistic about the situation.

In an interview with The Game Business, the executive was asked whether the company plans to abandon physical formats. It’s a reasonable question, especially considering that, according to the latest official figures, approximately 98% of Take-Two Interactive’s business is already digital.

Surprisingly, Strauss Zelnick believes that although digital games are a cornerstone of the industry, physical formats will not disappear completely. However, he acknowledges that these releases will represent a minority of the business, comparing them to vinyl records in the music industry.

“Perhaps it’s not the end. But listen: we’ve been talking about this for a long time. I predicted that digital distribution would account for more than 90% of the business over 10 years ago. I’m not always right, but I was this time. Will there still be a physical market? Yes, just as there are still vinyl records in music. But it will be a very small part of the business.”

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Get a Physical Disc Edition?

After it became known that GTA 6 would not have a conventional physical edition, many people began to believe this was a strategy to prevent leaks. Rumors even emerged claiming that retailers would finally receive copies of the game on disc a couple of weeks after launch.

However, these rumors were never confirmed, and everything suggests that the company has no interest in releasing a traditional physical version of its open-world game. When the subject came up during another interview with Variety, Strauss Zelnick simply said that Rockstar Games would be responsible for making any announcement on the matter.

The Recording Industry Association of America reported that just over 10% of the music market’s total revenue during the first half of 2026 came from physical formats. This amounted to approximately $581 million, with vinyl records accounting for roughly 80% of those sales.

A similar situation can be seen in the video game industry. Circana revealed that physical game sales reached their lowest point in 30 years during 2025, generating just $1.5 billion. With this figure in mind, it’s easy to understand why PlayStation wants to move away from disc-based releases.

Although the game will be 100% digital, Rockstar Games will release a collection of vinyl records and CDs featuring the original soundtrack from the franchise’s latest installment.

But tell us: Would you buy a physical edition of GTA 6? Let us know in the comments.