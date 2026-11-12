WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Grand Theft Auto VI launches November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with day-one support coming to Xbox One.

Last-gen Xbox players will access the game via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Streaming performance will depend heavily on internet connection quality and other technical factors.

GTA VI will support Remote Play on both PlayStation and Xbox, enabling gameplay on mobile devices.

While Grand Theft Auto VI is slated to debut on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Rockstar Games has delivered an unexpected surprise for players who haven’t upgraded to current-generation hardware. The highly anticipated title will be playable on launch day on the Xbox One, Microsoft’s console that originally debuted in 2013.

In a recent statement, the Take-Two Interactive studio explained that last-gen Xbox owners will have a straightforward, accessible way to experience GTA VI from start to finish. The announcement has naturally raised questions about whether PlayStation 4 owners will receive a similar option.

How Xbox One Players Can Play GTA VI

Rockstar’s latest game is built to push the PS5 and Xbox Series X to their limits, while also promising a smooth, impressive experience on the lower-powered Xbox Series S. The real surprise, however, is that the game will also reach the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X.

More than a decade after the console’s release, bringing 2026’s biggest game to the aging platform is only possible through the power of the cloud. Xbox Cloud Gaming has already allowed Xbox One users to bypass hardware limitations and stream demanding current-gen titles and that will soon include GTA VI.

According to Rockstar, players streaming the game on Xbox One will run it using the Xbox Series S graphical profile, effectively matching the visual presentation of the current-gen console.

Rockstar noted, however, that streaming quality will rely on internet speeds and other technical variables that “may affect game performance.” Additionally, GTA VI will support Xbox Remote Play, allowing players to stream the title from their consoles to PCs and mobile devices.

“The game will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, utilizing the Xbox Series S graphical settings,” the studio confirmed.

Is There a Way to Play GTA VI on PS4?

Despite PlayStation’s heavy investments in cloud infrastructure and remote play over the past few years, PS4 owners are out of luck. Rockstar confirmed that GTA VI will support PS5 Remote Play for streaming to mobile devices, but there will be no cloud-streaming option available for the PlayStation 4.

That leaves the Xbox One as the sole last-generation console capable of running the game at launch.

For those on current-gen hardware, Rockstar emphasized that the PlayStation 5 offers a standout experience thanks to exclusive DualSense controller features, Tempest 3D Audio integration, and significantly faster loading times.

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