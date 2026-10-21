The PlayStation 5 has increasingly felt like a luxury item. Driven by severe component shortages and broader hardware supply crises, price hikes have impacted nearly every iteration of the console. In response, Sony has launched a much cheaper version, which players can already pre-order.

Featuring a sleek dark finish, this new model retains all the core features of the standard All-Digital PS5. It stands as the single best option for gamers hoping to jump into current-gen gaming without breaking the bank. However, availability is severely limited, and most players worldwide won’t be able to buy one.

Pre-Orders Go Live for the Budget-Friendly Midnight Black PS5

When the All-Digital PS5 first debuted, it retailed at $399.99 USD, marking it as the most accessible entry point to current-gen gaming. However, recent economic pressures, compounded by the rapid expansion of AI technology driving up global memory hardware costs, have drastically shifted the landscape.

As a result, console prices have surged. The standard Digital Edition PS5 now commands a $599 USD price tag, even higher than the launch price of the original version. With the platform more expensive than ever and Sony staying tight-lipped about potential price cuts, gamers have been desperate for relief.

As such, the company launched the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Midnight Black. First unveiled on October 13, 2026, pre-orders are now officially live on Sony’s website and select online retailers.

The console is scheduled to ship on November 19, 2026, a launch deliberately aligned with Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games’ long-awaited blockbuster that is already triggering hardware supply squeezes around the globe.

Priced at approximately ¥55,000 JPY (around $350 USD), the Midnight Black edition offers an incredible bargain compared to the $600 USD standard digital model available in global markets.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Midnight Black Will Only Be Available in Its Native Country

On paper, the specs are identical to the original Digital Edition: full backward compatibility with PS4 titles, an 825 GB high-speed SSD, 3D audio integration, and complete DualSense haptic feedback support. So, what’s the drawback?

The Midnight Black PS5 is exclusive to the Japanese market. Facing local inventory shortages, which recently prompted Sony to put strict purchasing restrictions on the PS5 Pro in the region, this budget model was tailored specifically to alleviate domestic demand. Sony has expressed no plans for an international release across North America, Europe, or Latin America.

The Japanese company has not yet spoken on a possible international release, players everywhere else will have to settle for the more expensive version. Users can try importing the cheaper model, but this too has its drawbacks.

The new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Midnight Black is based on the Japan-exclusive version of Sony’s console, meaning it is region-locked. Furthermore, it is impossible to change the system language, and only Japanese PSN accounts are compatible.

Would you like this model to reach your country? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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