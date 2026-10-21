The next generation of video game consoles promises a fundamental shift and not in graphics or user experience, but in pricing. Amid a challenging global economic climate, Microsoft and Sony face rising production costs that threaten to push the price of future hardware well beyond historical norms.

For Xbox fans, a new report reveals that Microsoft’s next-generation hardware, codenamed Project Helix, could cost as much as $1,800 USD.

While the prospect of a high price tag is daunting, gamers will at least have time to plan ahead, as internal timelines suggest the system is still a few years away.

Project Helix Will Launch in 2028 But with a Controversial Price Tag

A report from Fortune has shed light on internal discussions at Microsoft regarding the future of Xbox under the leadership of Asha Sharma.

Details surrounding Project Helix describe it as a hybrid hardware platform capable of running both PC and console titles natively. However, the most surprising detail involves its timeline and cost.

According to internal sources, Sharma plans to launch the new system during the 2028 holiday season. While this timeline extends the lifecycle of the current Xbox Series X|S generation, the expected launch price may alienate core consumers: internal estimates range between $1,200 and $1,800 USD.

Microsoft Could Reduce New XBOX’s Price Tag, But That Is Not Part of Satya Nadella’s Strategy

The report notes that this price would become a reality only if Microsoft decides not to subsidize the console, an unlikely scenario, given that in recent years company leadership has grown reluctant to continue subsidizing projects and absorbing costs.

Since the end of the Phil Spencer era, it has been public knowledge that Satya Nadella has demanded all divisions, including gaming, become profitable, with no further subsidies.

Microsoft wants Xbox to generate revenue and profits on its own, reversing the company’s historical approach to its console hardware. Across all four generations, Microsoft has sold each console unit at a loss, relying instead on other areas of the gaming business such as game sales, content, and services like Game Pass to drive revenue.

How Project Helix Compares to Historical Xbox Pricing

Xbox debuted as a console in 2001, during an era when hardware pricing was a crucial factor, and market constraints prevented costs from reaching levels that would make consoles expensive for gamers.

A price tag of $1,200 to $1,800 USD for Project Helix would mark an unprecedented hike when compared to other XBOX consoles.

Here is how past Xbox launch prices compare when adjusted for 2026 inflation:

Xbox (2001): $299.99 ➔ $566.44 adjusted

Xbox 360 Core (2005): $299.99 ➔ $513.65 adjusted

Xbox 360 Premium (2005): $399.99 ➔ $684.88 adjusted

Xbox One (2013): $499.99 ➔ $717.58 adjusted

Xbox One S [500 GB] (2016): $299.99 ➔ $417.99 adjusted

Xbox One S [1 TB] (2016): $349.99 ➔ $487.65 adjusted

Xbox One S [2 TB] (2016): $399.99 ➔ $557.32 adjusted

Xbox One X (2017): $499.99 ➔ $682.16 adjusted

Xbox Series S (2020): $299.99 ➔ $387.62 adjusted

Xbox Series X (2020): $499.99 ➔ $646.05 adjusted

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