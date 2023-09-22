¡Gratis! Juega todos estos títulos para PlayStation, Xbox, Switch y PC el fin de semana

Estamos disfrutando un nuevo viernes y no hay mejor momento para descubrir cuáles son los juegos gratuitos que habrá durante el fin de semana. Así que como siempre te decimos, no importa la plataforma que tengas, hay opciones para todos.

Durante esta semana se estrenó Lies of P, pero si ese no es tu tipo de juego, no te preocupes, ya que hay varias alternativas que podrás probar sin gastar un solo peso desde hoy y hasta el próximo domingo 24 de septiembre.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

Saints Row ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre

Black Desert – Traveler Edition ― (PS4) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre

Generation Zero ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre

The First Descendant ― (Beta abierta) Disponible hasta el 24 de septiembre

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Xbox Series X/S - Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

Farming Simulator 22 ― Disponible hasta el 24 de septiembre

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition ― Disponible hasta el 24 de septiembre

Tekken 7 ― Disponible hasta el 24 de septiembre

The First Descendant ― (Beta abierta) Disponible hasta el 24 de septiembre

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Prueba de 10 horas, disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

PC

Steam

The First Descendant ― (Beta abierta) Disponible hasta el 24 de septiembre

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition ― Disponible hasta el 24 de septiembre

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Epic Games Store

Out of Line ― Disponible hasta el 28 de septiembre a las 9:00 AM

The Forest Quartet ― Disponible hasta el 28 de septiembre a las 9:00 AM

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Stadium 2 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Como pudiste observar, los juegos gratuitos de este fin de semana lucen interesantes y solamente tú tendrás la mejor decisión para elegir el que te ofrezca un buen maratón.

