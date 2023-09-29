LevelUp

¡Gratis! Juega todos estos títulos para PlayStation, Xbox, Switch y PC el fin de semana

Prepárate para disfrutar las opciones que tendrás para probar del 29 de septiembre al 1 de octubre

Ha dado inicio un nuevo viernes y, como es costumbre, es el mejor momento para descubrir cuáles son los juegos gratuitos que habrá durante el fin de semana. Así que como siempre te decimos, no importa la plataforma que tengas, hay opciones para todos.

Durante esta semana se estrenó Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, pero si ese no es tu tipo de juego, no te preocupes, ya que hay varias alternativas que podrás probar sin gastar un solo peso desde hoy y hasta el próximo domingo 1 de octubre.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

  • Saints Row ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre
  • Black Desert – Traveler Edition ― (PS4) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre
  • Generation Zero ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre
  • Riders Republic ― Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Xbox Series X/S - Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

  • Riders Republic ― Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre
  • Shredders ― Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre
  • Ed-0: Zombie Uprising ― Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Prueba de 10 horas, disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

PC

Steam

  • RPG Maker MV ― (Beta abierta) Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Epic Games Store

  • Soulstice ― Disponible hasta el 5 de octubre a las 9:00 AM
  • Model Builder ― Disponible hasta el 5 de octubre a las 9:00 AM
  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Nintendo Switch

  • Eastward ― Disponible hasta el 3 de octubre en Nintendo Switch Online
  • Pokémon Stadium 2 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Como pudiste observar, los siguientes días lucen bastante prometedores con juegos que pueden dar horas y horas de diversión, por lo que solamente falta que decidas cuál será el primero que pruebes.

