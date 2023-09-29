¡Gratis! Juega todos estos títulos para PlayStation, Xbox, Switch y PC el fin de semana

Ha dado inicio un nuevo viernes y, como es costumbre, es el mejor momento para descubrir cuáles son los juegos gratuitos que habrá durante el fin de semana. Así que como siempre te decimos, no importa la plataforma que tengas, hay opciones para todos.

Durante esta semana se estrenó Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, pero si ese no es tu tipo de juego, no te preocupes, ya que hay varias alternativas que podrás probar sin gastar un solo peso desde hoy y hasta el próximo domingo 1 de octubre.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

Saints Row ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre

Black Desert – Traveler Edition ― (PS4) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre

Generation Zero ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 2 de octubre

Riders Republic ― Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Xbox Series X/S - Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

Riders Republic ― Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre

Shredders ― Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising ― Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Prueba de 10 horas, disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Video relacionado: Nintendo Direct de junio: Resumen de noticias



PC

Steam

RPG Maker MV ― (Beta abierta) Disponible hasta el 1 de octubre

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Epic Games Store

Soulstice ― Disponible hasta el 5 de octubre a las 9:00 AM

Model Builder ― Disponible hasta el 5 de octubre a las 9:00 AM

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip ― Disponible hasta el 13 de octubre

Nintendo Switch

Eastward ― Disponible hasta el 3 de octubre en Nintendo Switch Online

Pokémon Stadium 2 ― Disponible en Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Como pudiste observar, los siguientes días lucen bastante prometedores con juegos que pueden dar horas y horas de diversión, por lo que solamente falta que decidas cuál será el primero que pruebes.

Sigue informado en LEVEL UP.

Video relacionado: Resumen de noticias



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / Noticias / Discord /Telegram / Google News

Fuente