¡Gratis! Juega todos estos títulos para PlayStation, Xbox, Switch y PC el fin de semana

Prepárate para disfrutar las opciones que tendrás para probar del 10 al 12 de mayo

por

Estamos iniciando un nuevo viernes y es el momento perfecto para descubrir cuáles son los juegos gratuitos que habrá durante el fin de semana. Así que como siempre te decimos, no importa la plataforma que tengas, hay opciones para todos.

Durante este mes se lanzarán diferentes entregas importantes como Senua's Saga: Hellblade II y Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, pero mientras eso sucede, hay otros títulos que puedes probar sin gastar un solo peso desde hoy y hasta el próximo domingo 12 de mayo.

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

PlayStation Plus

  • Ghostrunner 2 ― (PS5) Disponible hasta el 3 de junio
  • Tunic ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 3 de junio
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 3 de junio
  • EA Sports FC 24 ― (PS4 y PS5) Disponible hasta el 17 de junio
  • Stellar Blade ― (Demo) Disponible de forma indefinida

Xbox Series X/S / Xbox One

Free Play Days (con Core o Xbox Game Pass)

  • Crime Boss: Rockay City ― Disponible hasta el 12 de mayo
  • Cities: Skylines – Remastered ― Disponible hasta el 12 de mayo
  • From Space ― Disponible hasta el 12 de mayo

Free Play Days For All (sin suscripciones)

  • Destiny 2 ― (Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, The Witch Queen) Disponible hasta el 12 de mayo

PC

Steam

  • Company of Heroes 3 ― Disponible hasta el 12 de mayo
  • Crusader Kings III ― Disponible hasta el 12 de mayo

Epic Games Store

  • Circus Electrique ― Disponible hasta el 16 de mayo a las 9:00 AM

Nintendo Switch

  • INAZUMA ELEVEN: Heroes' Victory Road ― (Beta test) Disponible hasta el 28 de junio

Como pudiste observar, es momento de correr a tu consola o PC y comenzar a jugar esa entrega que tanto te interesa y sin gastar un solo peso.

