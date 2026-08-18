A married couple is facing severe financial distress as a direct result of Roblox, the wildly popular online game that draws millions of daily users. This is because their 11-year-old son secretly used the family’s savings to purchase Roblox gift cards without their knowledge.

With his parents unaware, the boy spent thousands of dollars on Robux, the game’s virtual currency. The couple did everything they could to get the money back but to no avail. Their story quickly went viral and ignited widespread debate for several reasons.

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11-Year-Old Player Spends Family’s Entire Savings on Roblox Cards

According to an interview with CTV News, parents Hong Jin and Jason Kim recounted the chain of events. The incident began when their son accompanied his grandmother on a routine visit to a nearby Walmart. Unbeknownst to anyone, however, the boy had already taken an envelope containing the family’s emergency savings before leaving the house, containing roughly $2,000 to $3,000 USD.

At the store, the child initially stayed with his grandmother in the toy aisle. But as soon as he spotted an opportunity, he slipped away to the checkout area and purchased as many Roblox gift cards as he could. In total, he completed two separate transactions of $1,000 USD each, spending the entire $2,000 on virtual currency to upgrade his avatar and acquire in-game content.

His parents did not discover the incident until several days later, by which point the money was already gone.

“I was shocked. I’m still shocked. I can’t believe a small kid could spend $2,000 at Walmart. How can a little kid purchase $2,000 in cash and no one is suspicious about it?” they said.

The couple immediately went to the store hoping to secure a refund. Their hopes were quickly dashed by Walmart’s response.

Company Policy Stopped the Family from Getting Their Money Back

The incident, which took place in Ontario, Canada, reignited debate over both parental oversight and store policies, particularly Walmart’s. Ultimately, Hong Jin and Jason Kim were unable to recover their savings due to the way gift card transactions are processed.

As soon as they learned what had happened, the parents rushed to the store, bringing the gift cards and receipts from both purchases in hopes of reclaiming the $2,000 USD. However, branch managers informed them that a refund was impossible, as the sales had already been finalized and were non-returnable.

In a statement to CTV News, a store representative confirmed that the company had been in touch with the family and acknowledged they were going through a “difficult experience.” Still, he stressed that a refund could not be issued, noting that there are no age restrictions on gift card purchases.

“We take concerns of this nature seriously. We reviewed this transaction and determined our associates appropriately applied our $1,000 transaction limit for gift cards. There are no age restrictions for purchasing gift cards at Walmart Canada, although individual gift card issuers may establish requirements, including age-related requirements, for redeeming their cards.”

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