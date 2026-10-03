The memory crisis has not only put the technology industry under pressure, but has also hit our wallets several times in recent years. Consoles and PC components have seen dramatic price increases, raising concerns about the next generation and the future of gaming.

The situation is not expected to improve anytime soon, as memory manufacturers themselves have warned that the crisis will continue for several more years. Unfortunately, this could lead to another round of price increases for PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox consoles in the coming months.

Micron, one of the world’s leading RAM manufacturers, issued a warning in recent days: there is no way to know when the situation will stabilize, and technology enthusiasts should expect to pay higher prices in 2027.

Consumer technology and consoles could become more expensive in the coming years, manufacturer warns

Micron is one of the major players in the memory crisis. The company decided to step away from consumer RAM manufacturing and focus on meeting the massive demand generated by artificial intelligence data centers. It has also made other decisions that could affect Sony and Microsoft’s plans for the launch of the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix.

Everything suggests that saving money now could be a good idea ahead of the arrival of the next generation of consoles, as Micron warned that technology prices will continue to rise because of the memory shortage. In its latest financial report, the company explained that the RAM shortage will continue through 2028.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron’s president, said technology costs will rise in 2027, meaning customers will pay “much higher prices” compared with 2026. This could mean another price increase for the PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S.

“In both 2027 and 2028, we expect demand to exceed supply. In fact, we see greater shortages across the industry in 2027 and 2028 compared with 2026. Overall, the supply-demand balance is becoming increasingly tight,” the executive explained.

Micron reiterated that it is impossible to know when the situation will stabilize, as there are currently no signs that supply and demand will return to balance anytime soon. The company has an important project in the works: opening new factories in 2028. However, that will not solve the crisis in the short term.

The company reported record revenue of more than $54 billion, so it also has little incentive to radically change its business strategy. Micron currently has an agreement with NVIDIA related to artificial intelligence, making it unlikely that the company will return to producing memory for consumers.

Even lawsuits against memory manufacturers won’t improve the situation

The outlook for the next generation is not particularly encouraging, as experts and analysts agree that PlayStation 6 and Xbox Project Helix could cost more than $1,000. In addition, Nintendo has not ruled out further Switch 2 price increases if the memory crisis continues.

Amid the gloomy outlook for the entire technology industry, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California filed a lawsuit against Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron over allegations that the companies illegally coordinated, restricted DRAM supply, and inflated prices amid the AI boom.

The dispute began in the middle of this year, but there have been no major developments so far. Authorities accused the companies of forming an oligopoly by dominating the market. Despite this, Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron continue to bet heavily on AI.