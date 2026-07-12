Nostalgia remains one of the most effective forces in gaming, and its pull is unmistakable. The recent re-releases of Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 serve as a prime example, having already polarized the franchise’s dedicated fanbase. While some players are thrilled to revisit these modern classics, others have expressed disappointment over the absence of meaningful enhancements.

Equally concerning, the community has discovered that the new PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 ports feature removed content. The combination of missing features and a general lack of new additions has prompted widespread negative feedback from players toward Activision and Treyarch’s latest rereleases.

Classic Content Cut from Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2

For the most part, fans will be relieved to learn that the core experience remains largely intact across both titles. The narrative campaigns, multiplayer suites, and Zombies modes are all present and fully playable, with the vast majority of original content carried over.

However, several notable omissions have surfaced, much to the dismay of the community.

The least impactful among these is the player counter in Black Ops 2, a staple feature from the original PS3 and Xbox 360 versions that displayed total concurrent users. This tool was widely appreciated for helping players identify the most active playlists and minimize matchmaking wait times. Unfortunately, that indicator is now nowhere to be found.

On a brighter note, and contrary to earlier speculation, developer Iron Galaxy Studios chose to retain the infamous emblem editor, allowing players to continue designing custom profile icons.

The original Call of Duty: Black Ops appears to be the hardest hit title in terms of content reductions. As previously reported, the new port omits Theater Mode, a feature that enabled users to save replays and review past matches.

Additionally, Wager Matches, a fan-favorite playlist comprising modes such as Gun Game, Sticks and Stones, One in the Chamber, and Sharpshooter have also been removed. In the original release, this component served as a key avenue for earning points toward unlockable rewards.

Players Criticize Lack of Visual Upgrades and New Functionality

Leading up to launch, Activision clarified that these re-releases would be straightforward ports rather than full remasters, putting an end to earlier rumors. Nevertheless, the community had still hoped for at least some new features or performance improvements.

Those hopes have now faded, as players confirm that these versions are functionally identical to the ones that debuted over a decade ago on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

As a result, there are no graphical enhancements or technical upgrades to speak of even on PS5. Neither Black Ops 1 nor Black Ops 2 supports 120 fps, nor do they offer adjustable field-of-view (FOV) settings.

While the absence of such features is somewhat understandable given the age of the source material, one omission carries potentially lasting consequences: the lack of cross-play. Without cross-generation support, PS4 and PS5 players are effectively siloed into separate user bases, fracturing the multiplayer community.

Each title is priced at $40 USD individually. However, PlayStation Plus subscribers can currently purchase both games at a 50% discount, bringing the cost down to a more accessible $19.99 USD each for a limited time. It is worth noting that all additional DLC and Season Passes must be acquired separately.

Have you picked up the new ports? Would you have preferred an experience with graphical and technical upgrades or do you appreciate the classic feel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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