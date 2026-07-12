Raising children is no easy task, and teaching core values often requires firm boundaries. For one father, that meant taking drastic action like throwing his son’s Nintendo Switch out of a moving vehicle following a heated dispute.

The father admitted that the moment felt deeply satisfying as he watched his son’s reaction, though he later conceded to feelings of regret. Fortunately, the story took a positive turn when the family recovered the hybrid console, which remarkably survived the ordeal and remains fully functional.

Father Throws Son’s Nintendo Switch Out of Moving Car Window

Joel Barbour, a father of five, shared the unusual episode via his personal Instagram account. In a brief video, he recounted how he tossed the Nintendo device out the window while driving, after his 13-year-old son, David, had been disrespectful toward him.

Although Barbour did not specify the exact cause of the disagreement, it appears the teenager had challenged his father’s authority. When Barbour warned that he would throw the console out the window if the attitude persisted, David responded with skepticism, insisting his father would not follow through.

Without hesitation, Barbour grabbed the console and hurled it from the vehicle, which was traveling at nearly 60 miles per hour.

“I did something regrettable this morning as a parent,” he said. “I threw my son’s Nintendo Switch out the window at 60 miles per hour. I’m not joking. He wasn’t even playing with it. But I told him, ‘Keep it up, and I’ll toss it.’ He replied, ‘No, you won’t.’ So I launched it like a Frisbee.”

Barbour confessed that the act brought an initial rush of satisfaction, and he described David’s reaction as “incredible” as the boy was visibly stunned. The child quickly broke into tears, lamenting the high cost of the console, to which his father replied, “I know it’s expensive. I paid for it.”

While Barbour acknowledged feeling triumphant in the moment, he later admitted to remorse, knowing how much his son cherished the device.

A Story with a Happy Ending

The Instagram clip, posted last week, quickly went viral and has since garnered over 43,000 likes. The comment section became a battleground of opinions, with some users defending Barbour’s hardline stance and others contending that his punishment was excessive.

One commenter wrote, “Following through on threats is essential to successful parenting.” Another user shared a similar experience, confessing to having thrown his son’s PS5 into a pool, destroying it. “I regretted it for a week, it wasn’t my finest moment as a father. But I can assure you, my son has never tested me since,” he said.

Despite the heated online debate, the story reached a reassuring conclusion. Barbour later posted an update featuring his son, David, who acknowledged that the incident had taught him a valuable lesson: “You definitely don’t disrespect your parents, or things might end up flying out the window.”

The father and son also revealed that they returned to the road shortly after the incident to retrieve the Nintendo Switch. Despite being hurled at roughly 96 km/h, the console withstood the impact and continues to work properly. Still, Barbour stood by his disciplinary approach and even encouraged other parents to consider similar measures with their children’s electronics.

What do you think? What are your thoughts on this case? Did the father act appropriately or did he go too far with his punishment? Share your opinions in the comments section.

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