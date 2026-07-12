Asha Sharma has emerged as one of the most prominent business figures in the United States. Having taken the helm of Microsoft’s video game division after Phil Spencer’s departure, she has moved swiftly to implement strategic changes aimed at revitalizing the Xbox brand.

Given her extensive professional background and recognized leadership, Sharma has now been appointed to an additional high-profile role by the U.S. government, effective today.

In what some may view as an ironic twist given her recent corporate downsizing decisions, she will serve as an advisor on employment and productivity, including a specific focus on the growing influence of artificial intelligence.

Asha Sharma Named U.S. Federal Reserve Advisor. What Will Her Role Be?

The U.S. Federal Reserve officially announced the appointment of new advisors to its working groups, which are charged with analyzing and shaping policy actions for the central bank. Among those selected is Asha Sharma, who will join the group dedicated to jobs and productivity.

In this capacity, the executive responsible for Microsoft’s gaming business will specifically “assess the economic impact of new general-purpose technologies, including artificial intelligence.”

The working group is also mandated to “to follow the evidence, provide candid feedback, and produce rigorous findings for the Federal Open Market Committee.”

A Controversial But Understandable Appointment Due to Recent Issues at XBOX

The timing of Sharma’s appointment has stirred debate, particularly in light of the layoffs she announced at Xbox earlier this week.

Her official statement confirmed thousands of job cuts as part of a 100-day strategy to overhaul the brand’s trajectory, a move that has drawn criticism given the division’s struggling business performance in recent years.

Nevertheless, Sharma’s professional track record offers a strong counterpoint to the controversy as prior to leading Xbox, she served as president of CoreAI.

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