Few franchises hold as cherished a place in the gaming community as Call of Duty: Black Ops and its sequel, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Widely regarded by many enthusiasts as among the finest entries in the series’ history, the official announcement of their re-release on modern PlayStation consoles was met with considerable excitement and a wave of nostalgia.

The ports of these modern classics from Activision are expected to arrive on PS4 and PS5 sometime in July, with further details regarding their content likely to emerge in the coming weeks. In the meantime, however, a recent leak has raised concerns among players who were hoping for a faithful recreation identical to the original titles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops and CoD: Black Ops 2 Won’t Have These Game Mode Options

Although the official launch date and additional specifics remain under wraps, the complete trophy lists for Treyarch’s updated versions have surfaced online.

For the most part, these new rosters closely mirror the original achievement sets from the PlayStation 3 debuts early last decade. Yet several noteworthy adjustments have caught the community’s attention, ultimately suggesting that certain game modes and features may be conspicuously absent from the PS4 and PS5 re-releases.

In the case of the first Call of Duty: Black Ops, observant fans have noted that the trophies “Date Night” and “In the Money” are no longer present. The former originally required players to view a clip alongside a friend via Theater Mode, a built-in playback tool designed for saving and reviewing match recordings. The latter, meanwhile, tasked players with completing five Wager Matches, a special playlist comprising fan-favorite variants such as “Gun Game” and “One in the Chamber,” which also offered a currency system for unlocking exclusive rewards.

Based on these omissions, the community now speculates that the PlayStation ports of Treyarch’s title will launch without either Theater Mode or Wager Matches.

As for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, the trophy list remains largely intact, though one significant change stands out: the “Big Leagues” trophy, which originally required winning five Competitive Mode matches after being placed into any league division, has been drastically simplified and now merely asks players to start the main campaign.

This revision has led many to believe that the 2012 classic will not include League Mode, the multiplayer ranked component, in its new version. It should be noted, however, that neither Iron Galaxy nor Treyarch has officially confirmed any content cuts, leaving open the possibility that the leaked lists are incomplete or that the developers simply opted not to include those particular achievements.

Call of Duty: Black Ops and CoD: Black Ops 2 To Include All DLC

The trophy leak also reveals that both Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 feature separate trophy sets for each of their respective DLC expansions, just as they did on PlayStation 3.

Shortly after the re-release was officially announced, the community observed price adjustments for both games on Xbox and PC platforms: individual titles are now listed at $40 USD, expansion packs at $10 USD each, and season passes at $30 USD.

This pricing structure suggests that the DLC for both titles will likely be sold separately on PlayStation as well, meaning fans hoping for the complete package across both games could end up spending upwards of $100 USD.

Finally, while Activision has already clarified that these are straightforward ports rather than full-fledged remasters, the presence of separate trophy lists for PS4 and PS5 indicates that a native PlayStation 5 version is in the works, not merely a backward-compatible adaptation.

What do you think? Would the absence of these classic modes diminish your interest in the re-releases? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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