For years, every major cinematic release was accompanied by a tie-in video game, flooding the market with licensed titles that often failed to meet expectations. Though that trend faded into obscurity, it is now poised for a sudden and controversial comeback.

Filmmaker Uwe Boll recently premiered Citizen Vigilante, an action thriller that has sparked intense debate over its provocative narrative. Now, that very film is making the leap to interactive entertainment with an official PS5 adaptation, stirring up fresh controversy around the project.

Uwe Boll’s Latest Controversial Film Will Be Getting a PS5 Adaptation

If you’re a gamer, the name Uwe Boll likely rings a bell. The filmmaker famously took on the challenge of adapting multiple video game franchises for the big screen, with results that ranged from disappointing to disastrous. In fact, several of his films regularly appear on lists of the worst game-to-movie adaptations ever made.

Despite enduring years of critical panning, Boll has remained remarkably productive. His latest project, Citizen Vigilante, stars Armie Hammer, Costas Mandylor, Vjekoslav Katusin, and Désirée Giorgetti and follows a former soldier who hunts down immigrants in a fictional European country.

The premise drew immediate backlash for its portrayal of immigrants as inherently linked to crime. Various organizations accused Boll of fueling xenophobia and inciting hate-fueled violence. Although the director defended his work, insisting the film does not justify violence against immigrants, the outcry persisted, and critics panned the movie across the board.

Now, Citizen Vigilante is making a leap from screen to console. An official video game adaptation, developed by independent creator Daniel Wengenroth, is heading to PlayStation 5. According to its PlayStation Store listing, the game stays faithful to the film’s tone, delivering a first-person shooter experience defined by “brutal and frenetic action,” “raw and violent gameplay with blood and dismemberment,” and a story anchored in the vigilante’s brutal crusade.

Players can already add the title to their wishlists, as it’s scheduled for release on July 16, just a week away. For now, the game has only been confirmed for PS5, with no word yet on versions for Xbox Series X|S or PC.

Uwe Boll’s Rocky History with Video Game Cinema

Over the course of his career, Boll has repeatedly turned to video games for source material, though his efforts are more often remembered as some of the worst movies of all time. Among his most maligned projects is the Far Cry adaptation, which starred Til Schweiger.

His take on Alone in the Dark was equally ill-fated, completely missing the atmospheric dread that defined the classic horror franchise. His BloodRayne trilogy left fans cold, and his Postal film drew scathing reviews.

Yet his most infamous work remains the 2003 House of the Dead movie, widely considered one of the worst video game adaptations in history. Critics and fans alike lambasted it for squandering the source material and failing to expand it into a compelling cinematic experience.

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