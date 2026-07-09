PlayStation now finds itself under mounting pressure from two fronts following its recent decision to abandon physical media for its consoles. On one side, the company faces widespread backlash from the gaming community, which continues to voice strong opposition to the controversial move. On the other hand, it must contend with multiple ongoing lawsuits that accuse the company of maintaining an illegal monopoly and engaging in anti-competitive market practices.

Among these legal battles, one case has gained particular significance in light of PlayStation’s announcement, as it directly concerns digital purchases and pricing structures on the PS Store. Massaschade & Consument, the foundation behind the lawsuit, has issued a formal response to the news regarding the discontinuation of game discs.

In an official statement, the organization renewed its criticism of PlayStation, asserting that the end of physical formats only reinforces the core arguments of its complaint and reaffirming its commitment to defending consumers against unfair business practices.

End of Physical Media Bolsters Lawsuit Against PlayStation

Lucia Melcherts, president of Massaschade & Consument, contends that both PlayStation and its parent company Sony operate an effective monopoly through the PS Store. She argues that the companies leverage their dominant position in the console market to impose monopolistic policies governing the sale of digital video games.

The foundation maintains that players pay an average of 47% more for digital copies of a given title compared to their physical counterparts. The Dutch group has coined the term “Sony tax” to describe the premium associated with purchasing PlayStation games digitally, where prices are often far from competitive.

“Sony is the sole provider of digital content for the world’s most popular video game console. Of all Dutch people who have a gaming platform at home, more than 80% own a PlayStation. Now [Sony] can make decisions without having to worry about what competitors, developers, or customers are doing,” the lawsuit states.

As a result, the foundation accuses Sony of exploiting both players and game creators while systematically excluding rival distributors from its digital marketplace. The organization is seeking approximately $450 million in compensation from the company.

The legal proceedings remain ongoing, with authorities yet to deliver a final ruling. Nevertheless, Massaschade & Consument is confident that recent developments concerning the physical format will significantly strengthen its position and further complicate PlayStation’s defense.

What Did the Foundation Say About the End of the Physical Format?

At its core, the foundation’s mission is to shield consumers from exploitative practices perpetrated by major corporations. According to Melcherts, the elimination of physical media not only undermines player rights but also exposes PlayStation’s underlying ambition to secure total control over its digital storefront.

In an interview with Wccftech, she explained that the move would grant Sony unchecked authority over game pricing, effectively dismantling the second-hand market and leaving the PS Store as the sole purchasing channel, where high prices and taxes already place a heavy burden on consumers.

“No discs means no second-hand market and no alternative to the PlayStation Store, so from 2028, Sony alone decides what a game costs and even how long you are allowed to use it,” she said in a statement. “That is exactly the harm our Fair PlayStation claim is about: a price can never be fair when the buyer is left with no ownership and no alternative.”

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