The rise of artificial intelligence has brought radical changes to the video game industry, including a new set of problems. In recent months, numerous independent developers have spoken out against the cloning of their games through vibe coding and reverse engineering, practices that have become increasingly common thanks to rapid advances in technology.

Some studios and creators have decided not to release demos or share updates about their games on social media out of fear that someone might steal their ideas and copy their projects before they even launch. As a result, they have demanded greater AI regulation from the industry’s biggest companies.

Everything suggests that new, industry-wide restrictions on AI could arrive soon, specifically to prevent video game cloning. In fact, reports claim that Anthropic, the company behind Claude, has already taken the first step. However, its measures have also created new problems for developers.

Anthropic Introduces Restrictions to Claude to Prevent AI-Powered Game Cloning

Artificial intelligence has sparked a new boom in jailbreaking and reverse engineering. This has led to several developments making headlines in recent weeks, including console liberation, a revolution in modding, the rise of console-to-PC ports, and AI-powered game cloning.

Against this backdrop, independent developers and smaller studios are concerned because they believe AI could make it even harder for them to succeed in the industry. Cloning has become a major problem that also affects players, who are increasingly exposed to low-quality games or titles based on stolen ideas.

According to recent reports, Anthropic, one of the most important companies in the AI sector, will take action following complaints from developers. In fact, technology enthusiasts claim that Claude has already undergone some changes.

Anthropic reportedly introduced new restrictions to prevent the modification, reverse engineering, and decompilation of video games. Specifically, Claude’s Opus 5.5 model blocks attempts to recreate any existing game.

So far, Anthropic and other AI companies have not made any official announcements. Nevertheless, many believe that regulation of these tools is inevitable. Cloning and porting video games can involve copyrighted material, creating potential legal risks.

It seems that major companies in the industry are taking precautions and trying to avoid potential legal disputes with developers and game studios over the use of their tools for reverse engineering. Everything suggests that broader restrictions will arrive over time, as AI has already caused problems for companies such as PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox.

Anthropic’s New AI Restrictions Have Also Negatively Affected Developers

The new restrictions on Claude could help curb video game cloning, but those same barriers have also affected creative professionals in the industry. Whether we like it or not, many studios have been using AI in their projects for years, and tighter restrictions also create new obstacles.

Legitimate developers have reported that they can no longer use Claude to move their projects forward because the AI refuses to complete certain basic tasks due to the new restrictions. The tool now reportedly declines to help with fundamental problems related to video game development.

As a result, there is speculation that companies such as Anthropic, OpenAI, and others will make significant changes to their technology in an effort to strike a balance between different uses. However, this could also make AI less accessible to everyday users.