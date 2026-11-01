Fortnite is a free-to-play game, meaning anyone can download it without spending a dime. However, there’s a catch: most of its cosmetic items and other in-game content cost real money, and they certainly aren’t cheap. Thanks to a special event, though, players will have the chance to get every item in the shop for free.

Alongside the launch of the new One Piece-inspired mini-season, Epic Games introduced a unique initiative that will allow players to claim all the items currently available in the store without spending anything. To take advantage of this promotion, however, they’ll first need to find a very rare token in the game.

How to Get Every Item in the Fortnite Shop for Free

As promised, Fortnite: Treasure Hunters, a Chapter 7 mini-season, kicked off on Sunday, November 1, 2026. This new batch of special content will run until December 5 and features a pirate theme inspired by One Piece.

Naturally, treasure hunting plays a key role in this special event. To celebrate the theme, Epic Games introduced what could easily be one of the most important items in the history of the Battle Royale, as it allows players to claim every item in the free-to-play game’s shop for free.

At the start of the new season, Fortnite added special chests containing unique rewards. During the first week, players can find A$AP Rocky’s gold outfit, while Lil Uzi Vert’s skin will be available the following week. These items will rotate as the days go by.

But there’s one item that stands out above the rest: the Pirate Shop Token. This extremely rare key can appear during matches and is hidden inside one of these chests. Its exact drop rate is unknown, but players agree that finding it is incredibly difficult.

Even so, some lucky Fortnite fans have already found the item and shared videos on social media showing how it works.

Once obtained, the Pirate Shop Token can be activated twice: once before December 15, 2026, and again in 2027. Players can choose when to redeem it, but its effect will only last for 2 weeks. During that period, they can claim any item currently available in the shop completely free of charge.

This includes skins, pickaxes, back blings, loading screens, emotes, stickers, and more. There are a couple of restrictions, though. The key cannot be used to claim bundles that are only available for real money, such as PlayStation Store bundles and similar offers. It also cannot be used to get a free Fortnite Crew subscription.

Still, this is an unprecedented offer that essentially gives players free access to the game’s entire shop. For example, anyone who finds the token and activates it right now can claim every One Piece skin, including Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and the rest of thecrew. They’ll also be able to get Halloween and Day of the Dead items.

HERE IT IS YALL!! ITS ALLLLL OF THE SHOP FR IM SO HAPPY 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/qo3hzhEL0D — snow (@snowslept) November 1, 2026

How to Increase Your Chances of Finding Fortnite’s New Shop Token

Since the token’s effect lasts 14 days, finding it will be quite a challenge. However, there are ways to improve your chances of getting one. Players have confirmed that the item is shared among everyone in a party, making squad matches the most effective way to find it.

The Fortnite community also suggests visiting named locations on the map and searching areas with higher concentrations of loot to increase the chances of finding pirate chests. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee that any of them will contain the token. Fans will likely have to play plenty of matches before finding the key.

Meanwhile, players are speculating that the so-called Treasure Hours will take place on Sundays. These would be special periods when the tokens that unlock the shop become more common. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

The timing of this event is quite interesting, and it’s easy to believe that it could be a way to prevent players from abandoning Fortnite to play Grand Theft Auto VI. After all, fans will have to spend plenty of time searching for the chests that contain the token, which lets them claim the shop’s items for free.

Although GTA VI will dominate the spotlight in mid-November, one analyst believes concerns about Rockstar’s open-world game are exaggerated, arguing that titles like Epic Games’ free-to-play hit won’t be affected too much.

But tell us: have you found the token yet? What do you think about this initiative? Let us know in the comments.