Dragon Ball Super: Beerus continues its weekly broadcast, but it has once again found itself at the center of controversy. Although this new version aims to fix the shortcomings of the original series, many of its changes simply aren’t sitting well with fans. The latest example is episode 4.

The remake’s fourth episode premiered on Japanese television and Crunchyroll on Sunday, November 1, 2026. It is a very faithful adaptation of the story we saw more than a decade ago, with hardly any notable additions. Even so, the directing team made one change that sparked plenty of discussion and highlights a major problem with the remake.

A Recap of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 4

Episode 4 of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus picks up right where the previous chapter ended, with Beerus challenging Oolong to a game of rock-paper-scissors to give him a chance to save Earth from its inevitable destruction. Just like in the original anime, the little pig loses, sealing the planet’s fate.

Just as the God of Destruction prepares to wipe out the world and everyone living on it with a massive ball of energy, Goku appears and suggests gathering the Dragon Balls to ask Shenron directly how to summon the Super Saiyan God.

At this point, we learn that the power of a Super Saiyan God can be obtained by gathering 5 pure-hearted Saiyans. Goten, Trunks, Gohan, Vegeta, and Videl, who is pregnant, then perform the ritual. By the end of the episode, Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God.

Before the chapter ends, flashbacks reveal that Vegeta did keep his promise from the Majin Buu Saga and took Trunks to the amusement park. Remember that this sequence took up the entirety of episode 2 in the original version of Dragon Ball Super, but here it is simply shown as a memory.

The events are essentially the same ones we saw a decade ago, but several changes were made to improve the pacing and remove scenes considered “unnecessary.” As with previous episodes, some sequences were also redone with better animation and a more consistent art style.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Changes an Infamous Scene From the Original Anime

However, one particular moment sparked discussion, and not in a good way. Fans who watched the 2015 series will remember that when Goku interrupts Beerus and appears on the upper deck of Bulma’s ship, a very cheerful song starts playing. Many people criticized that sequence more than a decade ago because they felt the music was too childish.

The track in question is called Omen of Victory, and it appeared during other key moments in the 2015 anime. Many fans wondered whether episode 4 of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus would also use it for Goku’s entrance, but that didn’t happen. So, what music did the new version use instead? None at all.

That’s right: Goku’s miraculous arrival takes place in complete silence, with only sound effects accompanying the scene. The absence of music makes the moment feel much more serious, but some viewers believe Toei Animation made a mistake by failing to include a replacement track that could have given the sequence more impact.

GOKU APARECE! LE PIDE ESPERAR A BEERUS! 🫣✨



Dragon ball super Beerus capitulo 4#DragonBallSuper #ドラゴンボール超 pic.twitter.com/4dYe9wdgu2 — DBSuperHD M𝕏  (@DBSuperHDMX) November 1, 2026

On social media, many fans criticized this moment and other scenes from episode 4. Others took the opportunity to share the new version of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus with the original theme playing over it, which certainly makes for a much funnier scene.

“Now that we have 3 versions, I find it extremely disappointing that episode 4 can’t get everyone to agree on which one is the best. I thought the remaster was supposed to make us forget the movie and the 2015 version, but we still see so many fans who prefer the film because of its many strengths, while others prefer the soundtrack and the cut content from the 2015 version,” one fan commented on social media.

Fans believe one of the anime’s biggest problems is that it uses the 2015 version as its foundation, which prevents it from making major changes and forces the animators to recycle scenes.

As a result, many events from the original series are left out, and the pacing feels far too rushed. For example, Goku immediately lands on the lower deck of the ship in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus after his arrival, rather than slowly descending as he did in the 2015 anime.

Episode 4 also made another, more subtle change that could easily go unnoticed: Shenron is no longer frightened when he sees Beerus, the God of Destruction. These are the kinds of adjustments that make Dragon Ball Super: Beerus feel like a more serious show, even though it essentially tells the same story we already know.

It remains to be seen whether the rest of the series will live up to fans’ expectations, especially since episode 3 also disappointed viewers by removing the bingo dance. Episode 5 will premiere on Sunday, November 8, and will feature the battle between Beerus and Super Saiyan God Goku.

But tell us: do you agree with the complaints? Did you like the musical change? Let us know in the comments.