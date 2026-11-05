Dragon Ball remains one of the most beloved series among fans in Japan and around the world. The franchise recently returned to TV with a new anime, and it has also made its way back into the manga world with the release of a special project featuring Toyotaro, the writer and illustrator of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

The manga tells a completely original story in which Goku and Vegeta face off once again in an unprecedented battle. This is a 100% official product that’s part of a larger release, but what’s particularly important is that it also marks the return of Akira Toriyama’s protégé and longtime collaborator to the franchise.

Toyotaro Draws a New Dragon Ball Manga

As a reminder, Chapter 103 of the official Dragon Ball Super manga was published on March 20, 2024, bringing the adaptation of the Super Hero arc to an end. In February 2025, Chapter 104 was released, featuring a standalone story starring Goten and Trunks.

More than a year has passed since the last chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga was published, and fans are growing increasingly concerned about its future. Amid this uncertainty, Toyotaro announced in March of this year that he would collaborate on an original manga scheduled to debut in late 2026.

The manga in question is part of the Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts Collection, a special full-color book that looks back at the history of the popular collectible figure line based on the franchise from Toei Animation and Shueisha. The volume was released in late October and is already available for purchase in Japan.

What’s worth mentioning is that the book includes a short, three-page manga drawn by Akira Toriyama’s protégé. However, before fans get their hopes up about a direct continuation of Dragon Ball Super, it’s important to clarify that this new release tells a side story unrelated to the main series.

The full-color comic features a showdown between Goku and Vegeta. The fun twist is that the battle turns out to be a fight between action figures, with Toyotaro himself playing with the collectibles. That’s right: the manga artist drew himself into the story and even portrayed himself using his iconic avatar.

Naturally, the manga is also intended to encourage fans to purchase the Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts Collection book. That’s why Goku appears in a special outfit that pays tribute to a famous illustration by Akira Toriyama published in Weekly Shonen Jump back in 1989.

The volume also celebrates the fact that the Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts collectible line has reached 200 releases. That’s why the package includes a Goku figure with interchangeable parts, several accessories, and movable joints. Fans can already purchase the book and manga in Japan, but it’s currently unknown whether they will receive an international release.

The Future of the Dragon Ball Super Manga Remains Uncertain

The latest issue of V-Jump magazine confirms that the official Dragon Ball Super manga will remain on hiatus. For now, there is no word on whether its monthly serialization will resume during the remainder of 2026 or in 2027.

The recent release of the Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts Collection book is another reminder that Toyotaro remains involved with the franchise. Last week, the manga artist also published an illustration paying tribute to one of the series’ lesser-known characters.

However, everything seems to indicate that the Dragon Ball Super manga won’t return anytime soon. Although Toyotaro has already expressed his willingness to resume the manga’s monthly publication, Shueisha has remained silent about a possible comeback. The situation isn’t helped by the fact that the franchise will be absent from the upcoming Jump Festa 2027 in December.

In early November 2026, reports also revealed that the Japanese publisher had removed the series from Jump Original Art World, a booth showcasing original artwork from manga published in the company’s magazines.

All of this has led fans to believe that the manga could be published independently under the supervision of Akio Iyoku, head of Capsule Corporation Tokyo and one of the anime’s main producers. Meanwhile, the animated series will adapt the Galactic Patrol arc, which was primarily written by Toyotaro. Its debut is expected to take place in 2027.

But tell us: did you enjoy the special manga? Do you think the Dragon Ball Super comic will return soon? Let us know in the comments.