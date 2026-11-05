Grand Theft Auto VI will debut in approximately two weeks, bringing an end to a wait of more than 10 years. At this point, running into a spoiler that ruins the experience would be a real shame, right? Fortunately, Rockstar Games will take measures to prevent players from ruining the game’s biggest surprises for others.

The company confirmed that it can take action against users who publish videos containing key narrative scenes, even if the content is shared after the game’s official release. This initiative should help keep spoilers under control, at least on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch.

Rockstar Games Will Remove Videos Containing GTA VI Spoilers

The open-world game will arrive in stores on November 19, 2026, meaning we’re just 15 days away from what could easily be the biggest launch of the decade. Naturally, fans are concerned that social media and video platforms will be flooded with spoilers during and after release.

It will be difficult to avoid content that explores the game’s story, but Rockstar Games will at least do its part by taking action against videos focused on narrative scenes.

On its official website, Rockstar Games has a dedicated section explaining its copyright policies regarding content that can be shared on social media and the Internet. The article was last updated in 2025 and covers all of the developer’s projects, from Grand Theft Auto V to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Of course, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be protected by the same rules. Publisher Take-Two Interactive says it is happy to see fans upload videos of their gameplay, but emphasizes that it has a set of guidelines outlining what can be shown in videos and livestreams.

The company reserves the right to request the removal of copyrighted material at any time. This means that videos violating its rules will be taken down from the platform.

And yes, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have policies against spoilers. According to their guidelines, players cannot publish videos showing the game’s ending, edited compilations of cinematic scenes, sequences focused on story-related dialogue, or any other major revelations.

That said, players can show cinematic scenes as part of a longer gameplay session in Let’s Play-style videos. The problem lies with standalone content that focuses exclusively on the story. That kind of material will be removed on the grounds that it infringes copyright.

We should emphasize that these measures apply to all Rockstar Games titles, so it’s reasonable to assume they will also cover the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI. Furthermore, players must follow the rules even after launch. Fans can contact the company if they have questions about what content is allowed.

What Else Could Get Your Grand Theft Auto VI Videos Removed?

Naturally, Rockstar Games’ restrictions will make it harder to stumble across random GTA VI spoilers on YouTube, Twitch, and similar platforms. However, players should still be careful when using social networks such as X, Facebook, and Instagram. After all, nothing prevents someone from ruining the story through text posts.

Rockstar Games’ copyright policy also urges content creators not to show material before the game’s official release. This includes any information, videos, or images originating from leaks. Early unboxing videos are also prohibited.

Likewise, the company states that creators cannot show content related to “in-game entertainment,” which includes television programs, comedy shows from Grand Theft Auto, and the silent films featured in Red Dead Redemption.

Finally, Rockstar Games warns that any video or content showing or promoting different forms of cheating is strictly prohibited. Material explaining how to obtain illegitimate experience points, duplicate items, or exploit technical glitches will be removed.

But tell us: what do you think about these measures? How do you plan to avoid GTA VI spoilers? Let us know in the comments.