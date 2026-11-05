Just look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and GTA VI to see why 2026 has been a historic year for the video game industry. But 2027 won’t be falling behind, as several major releases from beloved franchises are expected to arrive. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait even longer to enjoy God of War Laufey.

The new PlayStation 5 game has just been delayed, and it will now launch almost halfway through next year. While this change will give the developers more time to improve and polish the experience, it will also move the title away from the massive wave of releases scheduled for early 2027.

God of War Laufey Suffers a Last-Minute Delay

Following the release of God of War Ragnarök in 2022, fans began wondering what the franchise’s next project would be. The official answer arrived early this year, when Santa Monica Studio released the spin-off Sons of Sparta and announced a remake of the original trilogy.

However, Sony’s studio had another surprise in store. In early June 2026, it confirmed a new installment: God of War Laufey, which will move away from Kratos to deliver an adventure starring Faye. The change in protagonist generated plenty of discussion, and the game quickly became embroiled in all kinds of controversy.

One thing is undeniable, though: its combat system looks fantastic. PlayStation recently opened preorders and detailed the content included in the Deluxe Editions. Everything seemed ready for a release early next year, but plans have suddenly changed.

God of War Laufey was originally scheduled to launch on February 16, 2027. However, Santa Monica Studio has just confirmed in a brief statement that the game, starring Deborah Ann Woll and Jack Quaid, has suffered a last-minute delay. Fans will therefore have to wait longer to dive into this action-adventure.

The studio thanked the community for its support and explained that the additional time will allow developers to “put the finishing touches” on the game and “bring it to its full potential.”

“Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we’ve been incredibly grateful to see so much excitement for Faye’s journey through time. We don’t take for granted the trust you place in our studio to create an extraordinary experience worthy of our fans’ passion and dedication,” the message reads.

With the goal of meeting fans’ expectations, Santa Monica Studio has decided to move the new installment’s release to May 20, 2027. It’s a relatively short delay, as players will only have to wait approximately three more months to experience Faye’s story.

While many fans are disappointed by the God of War Laufey delay, the new release date will give Sony’s upcoming PS5 exclusive a better chance to shine. That’s because Grand Theft Auto VI and several other releases have contributed to an increasingly crowded first quarter of next year.

For example, Stranger Than Heaven, the PlayStation 5 port of Forza Horizon 6, and Until Dawn 2 are scheduled to launch in January, while Metro 2039, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Fable will arrive in February. March, meanwhile, will bring Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, Gundam: Rogue Orbit, and My Arms are Longer Now.

But tell us: what do you think about the release date change? Are you excited about Sony’s upcoming first-party game? Share your thoughts in the comments section.