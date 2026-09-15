When a game’s online mode gets canceled, some fans take matters into their own hands. But attempting to revive that content through a mod is a risky endeavor, and in most cases, publishers respond with legal threats. That is exactly what happened to one ambitious project aiming to bring back The Last of Us: Part II’s multiplayer.

After Naughty Dog canceled its nearly finished online mode, a fan decided to build his own version inspired by the second installment of the franchise.

The project was an independent, unauthorized effort. Ironically, it was on track to meet its release window but that will no longer happen, as Sony and PlayStation have shut it down.

Sony and PlayStation Order Removal of The Last of Us Online Mod

Shortly after, The Last of Us fan Speclizer announced on his X account that his The Last of Us Online mod would no longer launch this month as he had anticipated.

This is not a delay, nor is it the end of the project by choice. Sony and PlayStation became aware of the mod and notified the creator of the potential legal action they would pursue if he released it on PC.

In response, the creator behind this version of Factions stated:

“Hey everyone, as you all know, the TLOU 2 Multiplayer mod that has been in development since January was supposed to release this month. Unfortunately I recently received a letter on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment requesting for the mod not to be released. Extremely sad that this never got to see the light of day but I hope you’ll continue to follow me onto the next project, this time something of my own. Thank you all for the incredible amount of support over the last year. I hope to bring you something bigger and better soon!”

What Was This Online Multiplayer Mod for The Last of Us: Part II About?

The mod drew inspiration from the Factions mode that players came to know in the 2013 release of The Last of Us and its later remastered version.

In the original mode, players compete in 4v4 groups, with the goal of eliminating the opposing team across expansive maps under stealth and survival conditions.

Speclizer’s mod proposed something similar, but built around the content of The Last of Us: Part II. Development began in January of this year, and he managed to create an interface, a playable build, and the necessary systems to offer PvP. However, following the threat from Sony and PlayStation, it will never be released.

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