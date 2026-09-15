Xbox Game Pass is undoubtedly one of the best gaming subscription services available. Since its launch in 2017, Microsoft’s platform has evolved through changes that were generally well received by subscribers. However, the company has also made controversial adjustments that have cost it popularity and subscribers.

Microsoft is still trying to find a balance that makes Xbox Game Pass irresistible to players while keeping the business profitable. That’s why Asha Sharma, head of Xbox, revealed months ago that more changes are on the way.

The adjustments being prepared by Microsoft’s leadership team remain a mystery, but a new rumor claims to reveal some of the changes that could affect Xbox Game Pass sometime in 2027. Subscribers are already concerned, as the service could lose one of its biggest selling points if the report turns out to be accurate.





Xbox Game Pass could undergo controversial changes in 2027

It’s a fact that Xbox Game Pass’ business model will continue evolving over the years. We’d all like those changes to be good for our wallets, but the reality is that price increases and the removal of certain benefits seem increasingly difficult to avoid in today’s subscription-driven industry.

Microsoft has already confirmed that more changes are coming to the service, but it hasn’t revealed exactly what they will be. That’s why an alleged leak from a ResetEra moderator has attracted so much attention among Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

According to the source’s claims, the subscription service will lose one of its biggest advantages within the next few months. Supposedly, Xbox Game Pass will stop offering day-one releases starting in early 2027. Microsoft has already made major changes to this benefit, as new releases are now limited to Ultimate subscribers, while franchises such as Call of Duty have also stopped being day-one additions.

The source also claims that Xbox Game Pass would drop in price by $3 USD, supposedly because it would no longer offer new games on launch day. According to the rumor, day-one releases would disappear sometime between February and April next year.

Another major change would reportedly involve Xbox Cloud Gaming. The leaker claims cloud gaming would be removed entirely as a Game Pass benefit, with Microsoft instead offering it separately through $5.99 USD packages that would include 25 hours of playtime.

That claim is particularly interesting because Microsoft recently announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming would introduce monthly playtime limits for Game Pass subscribers. The change is scheduled to take effect for some users in November, which has raised doubts about the supposed 2027 plans.

More Xbox Game Pass subscription options could be coming

The rumor also claims Microsoft is preparing new subscription tiers for Xbox Game Pass. One of them would allegedly be an ad-supported plan costing $12.99 USD per month.

A standard ad-free Xbox Game Pass plan would reportedly cost $19.99 USD, while Microsoft could offer a cheaper option focused exclusively on online multiplayer for $10.99 USD per month.

Another tier would supposedly combine online multiplayer with a limited Game Pass library for $14.99 USD per month.

The long-awaited family plan, which was previously tested in select countries, would also finally become available and reportedly cost $5.99 USD per month, with its benefits shared among multiple people.

It’s important to stress that Microsoft has not confirmed any of these changes or new subscription options.

Should you believe this Xbox Game Pass rumor?

The information has understandably set off alarm bells among Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If the claims are accurate, users would lose access to several major benefits. However, there are already reasons to question the report.

One of the biggest inconsistencies involves the alleged changes to cloud gaming in 2027, since Microsoft hasn’t even implemented the playtime adjustments scheduled for November yet.

There’s also the fact that Microsoft already has several first-party games and major third-party releases planned for next year. Suddenly removing day-one releases from Game Pass would likely be extremely unpopular with the community, making it a particularly risky move for the company.

The report also doesn’t explain how these alleged changes would fit with the current Xbox Game Pass structure, which is divided into Essential, Premium, Ultimate, and the PC service. Despite these inconsistencies, some ResetEra users believe the information could be legitimate.

Moderator Slayven urged users to approach the rumor cautiously but said he has confidence in the source based on its previous track record.

“Any rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. But I know the person, and they have been right in the past. And I don’t post rumors unless they have some basis,” the moderator stated.

For now, none of these alleged Xbox Game Pass changes should be treated as official. Microsoft will have the final word on the future of its subscription service.