Marvel’s Wolverine arrived to a wave of criticism from both critics and players alike. The Insomniac Games and PlayStation release stumbled in several areas, resulting in mixed reviews on Metacritic. Yet one particular controversy has kept the game in the conversation: the blue trail that leads Logan through his adventure.

To some players, this system feels intrusive and strips away the challenge and they argue that Insomniac Games leans on the mechanic too heavily, effectively holding their hand from start to finish.

The backlash has been relentless, with players demanding an option to turn the blue trail off. Faced with mounting frustration, a member of Insomniac Games stepped forward to defend the mechanic and respond to the unhappy fans.









Marvel Wolverine’s “Stinky Trail” Controversy

The PlayStation 5 exclusive has already cemented its place in history, just not the way Sony hoped. Marvel’s Wolverine debuted with a 77 on Metacritic, making it the lowest-rated PlayStation single-player game since Days Gone. Among the press’s recurring complaints is that the game feels overly linear, holding the player’s hand at every turn.

Fans of Marvel and PlayStation have been equally blunt. Many feel Marvel’s Wolverine falls short of the bar set by other Insomniac titles and the blue trail sits at the center of these complaints, though it serves as a visual representation of Logan’s heightened senses.

In practice, the mechanic helps players advance through key moments and track down specific objects. Insomniac Games insists it amounts to more than a visual guide, having designed the blue trail to embody the character’s hunter instincts.

Players, however, aren’t buying it. From their perspective, the mechanic drags down the gameplay experience. Some have taken to calling it the “stinky trail” or “Jean Grey’s fart trail.”

A portion of the fanbase concedes the system could help newcomers or those unfamiliar with video games. Even so, they argue it feels far too intrusive for seasoned PlayStation players.

Social media has become a flood of criticism aimed at the “stinky trail,” along with complaints about the lack of a toggle to disable it. Players have asked Insomniac Games for a way to remove it from their playthroughs and so far, have not received an answer.

Insomniac Games Defends Blue Trail

Guides and assists in games have sparked debate for years. Some players welcome them as valuable accessibility tools. Others criticize how studios implement them, arguing they overstep and are too invasive.

Insomniac Games doesn’t share the players’ concerns, and the studio took to social media to defend its blue trail system. James Stevenson, the studio’s community and marketing director, noted that the mechanic isn’t always active, so it shouldn’t genuinely hinder anyone’s enjoyment of the game.

Stevenson further emphasized that the mechanic mirrors the protagonist’s heightened senses, justifying its use during pivotal story moments when Logan is on high alert.

“The scent trail is not always on. It only appears when Logan is tracking a specific scent or sound — a person, whiskey, or another clue. This happens during certain story and mission moments, as well as when the hero smells a collectible,” he explained.