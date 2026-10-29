Fortnite is finally making one of its most requested collaborations a reality with Treasure Hunters, its upcoming mini-season, which will begin very soon. After years of waiting and countless requests, Epic Games’ battle royale will finally welcome content from One Piece, Eiichirō Oda’s popular franchise that has won millions of fans through its manga and anime.

The speculation is over, as the developer confirmed the crossover with the pirate saga this morning. Thanks to this collaboration, battle royale fans will be able to get One Piece-themed content, including skins for Monkey D. Luffy and other iconic characters from the Japanese franchise.

Fortnite x One Piece Is Happening: What Content Will the Collaboration Include?

A few days ago, Fortnite players were intrigued by the sudden appearance of an enormous treasure chest on the battle royale island. As many had suspected, it was a teaser for Treasure Hunters, the new mini-season featuring the Straw Hat Pirates.

Epic Games released a trailer for Treasure Hunters today, giving us our first look at some of the special skins coming to the battle royale in the next few days. Naturally, the big surprise was seeing Luffy and other members of his crew in the trailer.

Fortnite hasn’t revealed all the details about the content it will offer One Piece fans, but at least seven skins from the franchise are expected. Luffy will be joined by the first members of his crew, whom we met during the early arcs of the anime and manga.

This means Nami, Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji will arrive in the battle royale with skins recreating their appearances from the animated series. Additionally, the mini-season’s trailer confirms that Buggy the Clown will also be part of Treasure Hunters.

Finally, there are indications that Portgas D. Ace, a character who plays a very important role in One Piece, will join the battles in Fortnite. For now, it’s unclear whether other Straw Hat Pirates, such as Nico Robin, Tony Tony Chopper, Jinbe, or Brook, will eventually make their way into Epic Games’ title.

The presence of other iconic pirates from the Japanese saga, including Shanks, Whitebeard, and Blackbeard, hasn’t been confirmed either. Epic Games also hasn’t revealed whether Luffy will be able to change his appearance using techniques such as Gear 4 or Gear 5.

When Will the One Piece Content Arrive in Fortnite?

Treasure Hunters will offer other surprises for battle royale players, including special locations inspired by the pirate universe, such as Foosha Village, Loguetown, Baratie, and Arlong Park. There will also be additional original anime-style skins to complement the collaboration.

The new mini-season will officially begin next week. More specifically, Treasure Hunters launches on November 1, although there is currently no exact date for when the One Piece content will become available in the battle royale’s item shop.

Fans will also have to wait a little longer to find out whether more One Piece skins are coming to Fortnite. For now, there is speculation about the arrival of other Straw Hat Pirates and characters such as Garp and Arlong.

The crossover could have more surprises in store for One Piece fans in the future.

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