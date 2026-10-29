Cyberattacks are taking an increasing toll on the video game industry. Over recent months, a string of high-profile studios has seen their internal systems compromised and the latest victim is Warhorse Studios, the developer behind the acclaimed Kingdom Come: Deliverance franchise.

Breaking the news across social media, the studio acknowledged the severity of the situation. While key details remain scarce, Warhorse confirmed that a formal investigation is underway to assess the extent of the breach.

Warhorse Studios Confirms Security Breach

In an official statement released on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Warhorse Studios revealed that its network was breached during the overnight hours, prompting immediate containment measures.

“To our players and Friends. We’re sorry to share that Warhorse Studios has been hit by a cyberattack. We’re working with cybersecurity specialists to secure our systems and understand the full extent of what happened. Thank you for standing with us,” the statement reads.

In a separate update, Chief Executive Officer Martin Frývaldský described the breach as a “serious” crisis for both the company and everyone affected.

“Our immediate priority is to secure our systems, establish the full extent of the breach, and take the necessary steps to protect our employees, partners, and community,” Frývaldský said. “We are dedicating the resources needed to address this situation and will communicate further information as soon as we responsibly can.”

A follow-up post on the developer’s official website confirmed that intruders gained unauthorized access to internal systems and corporate data. However, the studio has not yet provided a timeline for when further updates will be released.

The lack of specifics has left fans uneasy. It remains unclear whether player records, personal details, or user accounts were compromised during the attack. It is also unknown if other studio projects are in danger.

A Growing Wave of Gaming Industry Hacks

The timing of the attack comes as Warhorse Studios actively works on two major titles: an ambitious open-world RPG set in The Lord of the Rings universe, and a new entry in the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series.

It is currently unknown whether the attackers targeted confidential production files or unannounced game materials.

The incident highlights a troubling trend that has plagued game studios in recent years. In late 2023, Insomniac Games suffered a catastrophic breach that leaked confidential details and footage from Marvel’s Wolverine. More recently, Rockstar Games faced a public crisis after a hacker acquired early builds of Grand Theft Auto VI, while Capcom disclosed a massive leak impacting over 11 million players worldwide.

Do you expect cyberattacks against gaming studios to become even more frequent? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on Kingdom Come: Deliverance, click here.