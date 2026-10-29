Bloodborne is far from FromSoftware’s best-selling title, yet it remains one of the most revered games in modern history. For years, fan demand for a sequel, remake, PC port, or PS5 remaster has persisted despite dead silence from Sony. Now, the franchise is officially returning for 2027.

This week, the series created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware confirmed a brand-new official Bloodborne release scheduled for next year. The first details have been revealed and it seems this new product will be something that all fans of this franchise will appreciate.

Bloodborne Confirms New Product Launch for 2027

Despite being a standalone experience, Bloodborne’s iconic gameplay left an indelible mark on gaming culture. The Hunter and their arsenal remain recognizable worldwide, which explains why official merchandise continues to sell out despite the franchise being dormant.

Unfortunately, this new 2027 release is not a video game. Instead, an action figure inspired by the Bloodborne protagonist will be released.

While players might be disappointed by this revelation, the stunning new collectible will undoubtedly appeal to die-hard FromSoftware fans. If nothing else, this upcoming release proves the franchise still commands a passionate community.

Earlier this week, Good Smile Company, a renowned Japanese manufacturer of figures and pop-culture merchandise, shared the first details regarding a reissue of its iconic figure, Hunter: The Old Hunters Edition.

Inspired directly by the Hunter’s appearance in the acclaimed Bloodborne DLC, the figure features extensive articulation for dynamic posing. Best of all, it comes packaged with 7 interchangeable weapons, ranging from the iconic Saw Cleaver to the lethal Hunter Blunderbuss.

The reissue is scheduled to officially launch in May 2027, with pre-orders currently live on Good Smile Company’s official website. It remains unclear whether international shipping will extend to Latin America and other regions.

The collectible statuette is priced at ¥12,800 JPY (roughly $81 USD). To deter scalpers, sales are strictly capped at three units per customer, though it remains to be seen if supply can keep up with demand.

Another Bloodborne Project Is on the Horizon

It has been over a decade since the launch of Bloodborne: The Old Hunters, the action-RPG’s sole expansion. While a 2027 figure release may help please fans hungry for franchise updates, FromSoftware shows little sign of reviving the IP anytime soon. The studio’s only major nod to the title was a commemorative vinyl soundtrack collection released for its 10th anniversary.

Reports surfaced noting that Bluepoint Games pitched a full Bloodborne remake, but Hidetaka Miyazaki’s studio ultimately passed on the idea. However, while a sequel or remaster seems out of the picture, an official adaptation is currently in production.

Lyrical Animation and PlayStation Productions are co-producing an upcoming animated film, with popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye serving as a producer, who recently admitted how daunting it will be to live up to fan expectations. The film currently has no official release date.

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