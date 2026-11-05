Fortnite is the quintessential live-service game, as it popularized many of the concepts that are now common in a wide range of multiplayer titles. However, in recent years, it has started facing difficulties maintaining a healthy business model, prompting Epic Games to make significant changes to the experience.

Now, the company has announced another round of adjustments. This time, Fortnite Crew is getting a major overhaul, and there is both good and bad news. While the subscription service will offer more V-Bucks for the same price, it will also remove what is arguably the membership’s biggest perk.

Fortnite Crew Will Offer More V-Bucks for the Same Price

In a post on its official blog, Epic Games announced the upcoming changes to its paid subscription program, which will take effect early next month. The company did not explain the reasoning behind this decision, sparking some distrust among free-to-play fans.

Let’s start with the good news. Beginning December 5, all Fortnite Crew members will receive at least 1,000 V-Bucks per month. That’s an increase over the 800 V-Bucks currently included with the service.

Additionally, players will be able to earn extra V-Bucks at no additional cost by maintaining consecutive subscriptions. Members will receive 1,000 V-Bucks after two months of continuous membership. That amount will increase to 1,200 V-Bucks for subscribers who have been members for 3 to 5 months. A membership lasting 6 to 12 months will grant 1,400 V-Bucks, while those who stay subscribed for more than 12 months will receive a total of 1,600 V-Bucks for “free.”

Current Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive the bonus based on how long they have maintained their membership without interruption. Players who previously canceled their subscription will be able to preserve their most recent streak if they rejoin the club between December 6 and 31, 2026.

All of this sounds pretty good, especially considering that the subscription will retain its current price of $11.99 USD per month. Another important detail is that membership will still include access to the main Battle Pass, as well as the LEGO Fortnite Pass, Fortnite Festival Pass, and Rocket Pass Premium. However, some benefits are also going away.

Fortnite Crew Is Getting More Changes in Late 2026

Before getting into the more controversial adjustments coming on December 5, it’s worth highlighting another benefit players will receive through Fortnite Crew.

Epic Games revealed that subscribers will get a fixed 20% XP bonus when playing online matches. Even better, other members of their squad will also receive an XP bonus of up to 10%, even if they don’t have a subscription.

Now it’s time for the bad news. The biggest change is that Fortnite Crew will no longer offer exclusive skins, which have been one of the main reasons to purchase the membership. The outfit arriving in December will be the last of its kind.

Another controversial change is that the OG Pass will also be discontinued, at least for now. This benefit will come to a “dramatic conclusion” on December 5, coinciding with the end of Chapter 1 Season 10. The next stage of Fortnite OG is scheduled to arrive in late 2027, but it may no longer include a special Battle Pass.

There’s no doubt that these changes will upset part of the community. Many players believe they negatively affect the subscription’s value for money, while others welcomed the new benefits.

But tell us: what do you think about these changes? Let us know in the comments.