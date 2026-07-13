Free Giveaway: Activision Gifts Over 30 DLC Packs to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Players in Celebration of the Franchise’s Re-ReleaseBy Ulises Contreras on
Fans on Xbox can now claim a total of 32 downloadable content bundles for the Treyarch and Iron Galaxy Studios title at no cost.
For many longtime fans, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 stands far above the average franchise entry as it is frequently cited as one of the greatest installments in the series’ history. This enduring reputation made the game’s recent re-release on PS4 and PS5 a highly anticipated event. To mark the arrival of these new versions, Activision has opted to give away the vast majority of its post-launch downloadable content.
The promotional offer is now live for Xbox users, even though the updated ports have yet to appear on Microsoft’s platforms. It remains unclear whether this giveaway is a permanent addition or a limited-time opportunity, so players are advised to act quickly to secure their free content.
Activision Gives Away 32 DLC Packs for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 on XBOX
Though Black Ops 2 originally launched before the era of live-service games, it received a steady stream of DLC throughout its lifecycle, including new multiplayer maps and Zombies mode expansions. The title was also among the first in the franchise to introduce purchasable weapon camos and cosmetic items for profile customization. Now, Xbox players can obtain all of those aesthetic extras without spending a cent.
In an unexpected move, the publisher has applied a full 100% discount to a total of 32 downloadable packs. This allows users to add every included item to their libraries permanently, completely free of charge.
It should be noted that the giveaway is limited to cosmetic DLC, specifically weapon camouflages and calling cards used to personalize online profiles. Nonetheless, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners can finally access these visual bundles at zero cost.
Because Activision has not offered any official explanation for the sudden promotion, it is difficult to predict how long the 100% discount will remain available. As such, Microsoft platform users are strongly encouraged to claim the packs as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
These Are the CoD: Black Ops 2 Downloadable Packs Available for Free on XBOX
To clarify, this sale applies exclusively to customization items, which means the game’s major map packs still carry their standard price. Similarly, the Season Pass, which grants access to all four paid expansion bundles, remains listed at $600 MXN ($35 USD) in the Microsoft Store.
One notable exception is Nuketown 2025, the remastered version of one of the franchise’s most iconic maps, which is included in the promotion at no cost. PlayStation players, meanwhile, can also claim a separate cosmetic bundle featuring camos and additional rewards for free.
Interestingly, while the original Call of Duty: Black Ops also received a PS4 and PS5 re-release, no comparable DLC giveaway was offered on either Sony or Microsoft platforms. Consequently, players on both ecosystems must still purchase those extras separately if they wish to experience the complete package.
Below is the full list of all free DLC packs currently available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S:
- Africa Pack
- Afterlife Pack
- Aqua Pack
- Asia-Pacific Pack
- Bacon Pack
- Beast Pack
- Benjamins Pack
- Breach Pack
- Comics Pack
- Coyote Pack
- Cyborg Pack
- Dead Man’s Hand Pack
- Dragon Pack
- Día de Muertos Pack
- Europe Pack
- Extra Slots Pack
- Glam Pack
- Graffiti Pack
- Jungle Warfare Pack
- Kawaii Pack
- North America Pack
- Nuketown 2025
- Octane Pack
- Pack-A-Punch Pack
- Paladin Pack
- Party Rock Pack
- Rogue Pack
- South America Pack
- UK Punk Pack
- Viper Pack
- Weaponized 115 Pack
- Zombies Pack
What are your thoughts on this surprise giveaway? Share your opinion in the comments section below.
For more news on Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, click here.
Comentarios
Inicia sesión desde el menú superior para dejar un comentario.
Sé el primero en comentar.