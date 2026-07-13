For many longtime fans, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 stands far above the average franchise entry as it is frequently cited as one of the greatest installments in the series’ history. This enduring reputation made the game’s recent re-release on PS4 and PS5 a highly anticipated event. To mark the arrival of these new versions, Activision has opted to give away the vast majority of its post-launch downloadable content.

The promotional offer is now live for Xbox users, even though the updated ports have yet to appear on Microsoft’s platforms. It remains unclear whether this giveaway is a permanent addition or a limited-time opportunity, so players are advised to act quickly to secure their free content.

Activision Gives Away 32 DLC Packs for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 on XBOX

Though Black Ops 2 originally launched before the era of live-service games, it received a steady stream of DLC throughout its lifecycle, including new multiplayer maps and Zombies mode expansions. The title was also among the first in the franchise to introduce purchasable weapon camos and cosmetic items for profile customization. Now, Xbox players can obtain all of those aesthetic extras without spending a cent.

In an unexpected move, the publisher has applied a full 100% discount to a total of 32 downloadable packs. This allows users to add every included item to their libraries permanently, completely free of charge.

It should be noted that the giveaway is limited to cosmetic DLC, specifically weapon camouflages and calling cards used to personalize online profiles. Nonetheless, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners can finally access these visual bundles at zero cost.

Because Activision has not offered any official explanation for the sudden promotion, it is difficult to predict how long the 100% discount will remain available. As such, Microsoft platform users are strongly encouraged to claim the packs as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

These Are the CoD: Black Ops 2 Downloadable Packs Available for Free on XBOX

To clarify, this sale applies exclusively to customization items, which means the game’s major map packs still carry their standard price. Similarly, the Season Pass, which grants access to all four paid expansion bundles, remains listed at $600 MXN ($35 USD) in the Microsoft Store.

One notable exception is Nuketown 2025, the remastered version of one of the franchise’s most iconic maps, which is included in the promotion at no cost. PlayStation players, meanwhile, can also claim a separate cosmetic bundle featuring camos and additional rewards for free.

Interestingly, while the original Call of Duty: Black Ops also received a PS4 and PS5 re-release, no comparable DLC giveaway was offered on either Sony or Microsoft platforms. Consequently, players on both ecosystems must still purchase those extras separately if they wish to experience the complete package.

Below is the full list of all free DLC packs currently available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S:

Africa Pack

Afterlife Pack

Aqua Pack

Asia-Pacific Pack

Bacon Pack

Beast Pack

Benjamins Pack

Breach Pack

Comics Pack

Coyote Pack

Cyborg Pack

Dead Man’s Hand Pack

Dragon Pack

Día de Muertos Pack

Europe Pack

Extra Slots Pack

Glam Pack

Graffiti Pack

Jungle Warfare Pack

Kawaii Pack

North America Pack

Nuketown 2025

Octane Pack

Pack-A-Punch Pack

Paladin Pack

Party Rock Pack

Rogue Pack

South America Pack

UK Punk Pack

Viper Pack

Weaponized 115 Pack

Zombies Pack

What are your thoughts on this surprise giveaway? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

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