The video game industry and the broader technology sector is currently navigating a turbulent period, largely driven by a persistent hardware crunch fueled by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and the relentless demand for new data centers. Against this backdrop, will the PlayStation 6 debut soon?

According to the latest leaks, however, that does not appear to be the case. A well-known industry leaker has reported that Sony’s next-generation console, along with a new portable device rumored to complement its main ecosystem, has experienced an internal delay pushing their commercial release further into the future.

Citing information from insider Nash Weedle, the report indicates that both the PlayStation 6 and the upcoming PS Portable are now expected to launch sometime in 2028. No additional details were provided, leaving room for skepticism until Sony offers an official statement.

PS6 and Portable PS Will Be Released in 2028, According to Leaks

It is widely understood that both Sony and Microsoft are already developing successors to the current console generation. Microsoft has taken a more transparent approach, having already unveiled Project Helix and shared early specifications. Sony, by contrast, has remained notably tight-lipped, divulging very little about the upcoming PS6.

Much of the public discourse has naturally gravitated toward release timelines. Given that the current-generation consoles launched in 2020, the industry is fast approaching their 6th anniversary.

Earlier projections had suggested that the PlayStation 6 might not arrive until 2029, citing the same underlying hardware constraints. However, in June of this year, the prominent insider Moore’s Law is Dead contradicted those claims, asserting that Sony had no intention of delaying the console despite ongoing memory-supply issues.

That earlier assurance led many to believe a 2027 launch was still plausible, with official reveals potentially just months away. Yet the latest rumor from Nash Weedle suggests that Sony has in fact pushed back the timeline and that the next-generation hardware is now further out than previously anticipated.

Despite these conflicting reports, it is understood by all that the new platform is expected to carry a hefty price tag. Due to soaring component costs, industry observers predict that the PlayStation 6 could exceed the $1,000 USD mark at launch.

While Sony has not officially named the console or offered a tentative release date, company leadership has already begun to frame the strategy around its debut.

During a recent investor briefing, Sony executive Hideaki Nishino emphasized that the company is not aiming to synchronize its launch with competitors, a clear reference to Microsoft’s Project Helix, and instead prioritizes regional market dynamics, technological advances, and marketing conditions.

Further fueling speculation, PlayStation recently announced plans to scale back physical game media production starting in 2028. Analysts have interpreted this move as a strong signal that the PS6 will adopt an all-digital format, which would also effectively rule out a 2027 debut.

When do you think the PlayStation 6 will finally arrive? Share your predictions in the comments below.

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