Gears of War: E-Day, one of Xbox’s most anticipated exclusive releases in recent years, has had a rocky start. Following months of pre-release controversy, the game was hit by a massive DDoS attack during its first weekend, locking hundreds of players out of online play.

While details surrounding the perpetrators and their motives remain unknown, developers at The Coalition acted quickly to mitigate the breach and restore server stability. Nevertheless, the attack marks yet another hurdle in a series of recent setbacks surrounding the game.

Gears of War: E-Day Experiences Lag, Extended Queue Times, and DDoS Attacks

Network troubles first surfaced over the weekend as players attempting to jump into online multiplayer were met with severe connectivity issues. The franchise’s official social media account acknowledged the problem early Sunday morning, posting: “We are aware of an issue causing prolonged login times for Gears of War: E-Day.”

Although the team initially announced that the glitch had been resolved shortly thereafter, player backlash in the comments told a different story. Fans reported widespread issues including long queue times, severe match lag, unexpected disconnections, etc.

Hours later, the development team issued a follow-up statement confirming that the widespread disruptions were the result of a deliberate DDoS attack.

A DDoS attack is a malicious tactic where bots flood a network with fake traffic to overwhelm bandwidth and crash servers. It is common in the gaming industry with titles like Overwatch 2 suffering similar attacks in the past.

Xbox Claims Recovery, but Player Frustrations Lingers

The cyberattack comes on the heels of several existing controversies surrounding Gears of War: E-Day. Pre-release reception faced backlash over the character design of Mags Carter, a key figure in the prequel’s narrative. Additionally, Xbox drew scrutiny for maintaining exclusive platform availability on Xbox Series X|S and PC, despite industry reports suggesting a PlayStation 5 port was already near completion.

It remains unclear whether the DDoS attack was connected to any of these ongoing fan debates.

Xbox’s official social media channels have since declared that server operations for Gears of War: E-Day have returned to normal. However, sporadic reports from the community indicate lingering connectivity issues and multiplayer progression freezes.

The Coalition confirmed it will maintain heightened monitoring over the coming days to assess the attack’s damage and resolve all issues.

Did you run into server troubles over the weekend? Are you still experiencing login failures? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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