2026 has been a rough year for PlayStation, at least on the public relations front. The Japanese company faced unprecedented backlash globally following a string of unpopular decisions that left players furious. Amid the ongoing controversy, the console jailbreaking community reached an unprecedented milestone.

Modders have achieved what previously seemed impossible: running physical PlayStation 3 discs directly on a PS5. The feat was accomplished by porting an older PC emulator to run on modified console hardware. Making the breakthrough even more remarkable, it comes just days after developers demonstrated the exact same capability with PS2 discs.

Editor’s Note: Level Up does not promote, endorse, or encourage software piracy or illegal console modifications. However, reporting on these developments provides crucial insight into the modding community and highlights the significant cybersecurity challenges now facing Sony.

Hackers and Modders Push Back Against PlayStation

The controversy peaked mid-year when Sony sparked widespread outrage across the internet by announcing plans to phase out physical video game production entirely by January 2028. In addition, the company reiterated that consumers do not technically own digital purchases made through the PlayStation Store, raising serious alarms regarding digital ownership and video game preservation.

In response, the modding community galvanized behind a common goal: breaking through the PlayStation 5’s security layers to unlock custom software execution across the entire platform. Over the past few weeks, those jailbreaking efforts have accelerated at a breakneck pace.

Just days ago, homebrew enthusiasts successfully transformed the PS5 into an unofficial backward-compatibility machine.

Developers behind the PS5SX2 project revealed that by leveraging hardware exploits, AI enhancements, and tailored emulation software, users could insert original PS2 discs into an external drive connected to a modified PS5 and launch them.

Late last week, a prominent modder known as Sword shared the first working preview of the PS2 emulator running on modern hardware. Shortly after, the community began asking a bigger question: could the same method work on the PS3? As it turns out, the answer is yes.

Hackers Get Physical PS3 Discs Running on PS5

To bring PS2 titles to modern hardware, modders adapted the classic PCSX2 PC emulator to run on modified PS5 systems. When a disc is inserted into an external drive, the console rips and copies the game data directly to internal storage, a process remarkably similar to Xbox’s official backward-compatibility system.

Only days later, Sword posted follow-up footage demonstrating physical PS3 discs running on the PS5. The milestone is particularly impressive given the architecture of the PS3, which is more complex than other PlayStation consoles.

The video shows Sword inserting a physical copy of Gran Turismo 5, a legacy PS3 exclusive, into the drive. Initially, an official system warning pops up declaring the disc incompatible. However, upon bypassing the prompt and clicking the game icon anyway, the PS5 boots directly into the original game, complete with the PS3 startup logo. It remains unclear how well legacy titles will perform well or how broad the full compatibility list currently is.

Nevertheless, these rapid jailbreaking breakthroughs signal that the modding community is prepared to push the hardware to its absolute limits until Sony reevaluates its stance on physical media.

What are your thoughts on these latest jailbreaking breakthroughs? Do you agree with these actions even though they are technically illegal? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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