Gears of War: E-Day is just around the corner, and fans are eager to get their hands on it. That excitement is only natural, given that the franchise is returning after being absent for 6 years. Fortunately, everything is now in place for the official launch.

The Coalition has announced that the next entry in Microsoft’s long-running saga has hit a major development milestone, making a last-minute delay essentially impossible. The studio also confirmed when pre-install will begin and shared updated specifications for the PC version.

Gears of War: E-Day Has Gone Gold and Arrives in October 2026

After years of rumors and speculation, Xbox officially announced Gears of War: E-Day in the summer of 2024. The reveal trailer confirmed that the game is a prequel set during the infamous Emergence Day, a pivotal event in the series’ lore that takes place before the events of the original title.

Fans had to wait until 2026 to see the new installment in action and learn more about this third-person shooter with a heavy emphasis on cover-based combat. However, The Coalition has added new mechanics to keep the formula fresh while bringing back classic features such as split-screen play.

Fortunately, the release is closer than ever, and the developers have confirmed that the project has gone Gold, meaning the game is officially finished. In a statement posted on the official Xbox website, studio head Mike Crump thanked players for their patience and passion.

“Today, I’m proud to share that Gears of War: E-Day has officially gone gold, marking a major milestone for the team as we enter the final stretch toward launch. On behalf of everyone at The Coalition, I want to thank the many people who helped bring us to this moment, especially the fans,” the director said.

Gears of War: E-Day will officially launch on October 6, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. It is a day-one release, meaning subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass will be able to download it at no additional cost.

In addition, players who pre-order the Premium Edition will gain an early access period that allows them to play five days before the official debut. Fans who meet that requirement can begin Marcus Fenix’s adventure on October 1.

Players will also be able to start downloading before launch, as pre-install for Gears of War: E-Day begins on September 29 at 8:00 AM Pacific Time on Xbox Series X|S and PC. This benefit will be available both to those who pre-ordered the game and with early access and fans who intend to wait until October 6.

Gears of War: E-Day Confirms Full PC Specs

With the official launch approaching quickly, PC players are likely wondering whether their hardware can handle the new installment. To provide clarity, The Coalition has shared updated specifications.

In the official statement, Mike Crump promised that since the successful multiplayer beta, the team has worked diligently to improve stability and performance on PC across a wide range of hardware configurations.

The minimum configuration targets 1080p at 60fps on medium settings with a GeForce RTX 5050, RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600, or RX 9060. For 60fps at 1440p on high settings, an RTX 5060, RTX 3060 Ti, RX 6700 XT, or RX 9060 XT is recommended. The game is quite demanding, requiring 6 GB of VRAM and 12 GB of RAM, and taking up approximately 115 GB of storage space.

Gears of War: E-Day runs on Unreal Engine 5 and supports NVIDIA DLSS 4.5, Intel XeSS 3.0+, and AMD FSR 4. It will also include ray tracing, advanced graphics options, ultrawide monitor support, and HDR.

Gears of War: E-Day will feature a narrative campaign playable in co-op mode and multiplayer. The latter will not include Battle Passes or other games-as-a-service elements, in order to avoid encouraging FOMO.

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