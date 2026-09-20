Valve may be best known for Steam, but it is also responsible for many iconic PC games, from Half-Life to Left 4 Dead. With that in mind, the recent visit by the director behind the hit horror film Backrooms to the company’s offices sparked plenty of excitement in the community.

Kane Parsons, who made history this year with the A24 film, is a devoted fan of the Portal franchise. As a result, the community is speculating that his visit to the development studio could be tied to a new project, such as a future film adaptation.

Kane Parsons of Backrooms Visits Valve, Exciting Portal Fans

The 21-year-old filmmaker first gained fame online through short films he shared on his personal YouTube channel as a teenager. Among his most popular content was a series of mock documentaries based on the anime Attack on Titan, created with Blender and After Effects.

However, Kane Parsons truly rose to stardom when he made a short film titled The Backrooms, inspired by the terrifying creepypasta that originally originated on 4Chan and other forums. His work caught the attention of Hollywood producers, leading A24 to acquire the rights and greenlight an adaptation.

The film, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, premiered earlier this year and became one of the season’s biggest surprises. With a budget of just $10 million, it grossed nearly $400 million during its theatrical run. So, it comes as no surprise that the director now has carte blanche to pursue whatever he wants.

Many fans were surprised and thrilled when Kane Parsons, who recently received applause and praise from Hideo Kojima, shared a photo on his personal Instagram account showing Valve’s offices. The visit was recent, as the post was published last Wednesday, September 16.

The director offered no further details and did not even reveal the reason for his visit. Nevertheless, the community speculates that he could be preparing a film based on one of the company’s properties. And since he is a die-hard Portal fan, some believe a live-action adaptation of the saga could be on the way.

That would mark at least the second time in 2026 that the filmmaker has visited the development studio, as he also stopped by the offices in June. At the time, he shared a photo of the iconic red valve that distinguishes the company but did not reveal why he was there.

Kane Parsons Was Inspired by Portal When Making the Backrooms Movie

The idea of a film inspired by Portal is far from far-fetched. In May 2026, the director admitted in statements to The New York Times that, while he prefers to make original productions, adapting the puzzle franchise would be a dream project for him.

In a separate conversation with Letterboxd, Kane Parsons explained that Portal 2, the second and final installment in the Valve saga, was one of his biggest inspirations when approaching the Backrooms feature film. “It’s the strongest influence on practically everything I’ve done in my life… Many dark creative decisions come from its intrinsic humor,” he said.

That said, it remains to be seen whether the director will actually be involved in any project related to the franchise. JJ Abrams is supposedly the one responsible for a film adaptation of the saga.

The project was originally announced in 2013, and the producer revealed in 2021 that the film was still in development at Warner Bros. Pictures. However, that was the last update ever shared about the project.

Would you like to see Kane Parsons work on a Portal adaptation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.