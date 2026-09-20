Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to arrive in late 2026, assuming development proceeds as planned and all signs suggest it will. The title is set to become one of the most ambitious open-world games ever created, and recent weeks have brought a flood of details regarding its narrative and gameplay systems. Though there are still lots of questions regarding its multiplayer mode.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have remained silent on the subject, and it is still unclear whether the sequel will feature a dedicated GTA Online experience. Players who enjoy the online component might be forced to return to the 2013 original to continue their progress but that could change as early as next year.

Take-Two Interactive Addresses the Future of GTA Online

GTA Online first launched in early October 2013, merely two weeks after Grand Theft Auto V hit store shelves. In the years since, it has received an immense volume of additional content and refinements through countless free updates, continues to operate actively, and generates millions of dollars in revenue.

The multiplayer component of the franchise’s fifth entry has proven to be a gold mine, making it hard to imagine it could be abandoned the moment GTA VI arrives in November 2026. Nevertheless, the possibility always exists that the company could shift its focus entirely to the sequel.

Fortunately for GTA Online players, there is little cause for concern. During a recent shareholder meeting, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the existing online mode well after the new title headlined by Lucía Caminos and Jason Duval makes its debut.

“We will still support GTA Online after GTA IV release and beyond,” the company stated during the investor gathering. No additional specifics were offered, leaving questions unanswered about how long new updates will continue or whether fresh content will diminish once the sequel arrives.

These remarks echo sentiments previously expressed by Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive’s current chief executive. Early last year, the executive stressed that the company tends to keep supporting its projects as long as they retain an engaged community, pointing to NBA 2K Online as a prime example, a Chinese title that continued receiving updates even after its sequel launched.

GTA Online 2 Will Reportedly Debut in 2027, According to Twitch’s Director

This news will undoubtedly come as a relief to fans who still enjoy the previous title’s multiplayer mode. Rockstar Games has repeatedly emphasized that Grand Theft Auto VI will be a strictly single-player experience, meaning those seeking a social component will need to revisit the original GTA Online.

It is unknown whether the 2026 release will include any form of online functionality at launch or thereafter or whether it would be offered at no cost or sold as a separate purchase.

Take-Two Interactive appears intent on keeping the particulars under wraps, but Twitch has jumped the gun and let the details slip ahead of schedule.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy claimed that Rockstar Games’ upcoming title will give viewership numbers a significant boost when it officially launches in November and that these numbers will go even higher once the multiplayer mode arrives in 2027.

“We spent a lot of time talking with Rockstar about their plans, and also helping them think about how they can engage our creators. You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer,” he said.

Should the Twitch director possess inside information and his statements prove accurate, GTA Online could in 2027. The developer, however, has yet to address these comments publicly.

Are you excited about a possible GTA Online 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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