Fans of old-school horror likely remember a franchise defined by a distinct formula: teens trapped in supernatural scenarios, grotesque creatures, and the option to face the terror alongside a friend.

That classic survival horror saga is now accessible at a steep discount, with its two primary installments bundled together on Steam.

The Collection Includes Two Classic Horror Titles

The ObsCure Collection, developed by Hydravision Entertainment and published by Mighty Rocket Studio, unites both ObsCure and ObsCure II: The Aftermath.

Currently discounted by 75%, the bundle is available on Steam for $3.74 USD through October 4, giving players a final window to secure the deal.

The original game transports players to Leafmore High School, where a group of students investigates a series of mysterious disappearances. Characters Shannon, Kenny, Ashley, Stan, and Josh must navigate the school’s corridors to uncover the source of the bizarre phenomena and survive the night.

The Sequel Shifts the Terror to a University Setting

Set two years after the events of the first game, ObsCure: The Aftermath follows the survivors as they transition to university life, only to discover their ordeal is far from over.

The narrative unfolds at Fallcreek University, where strange flowers begin blooming, secreting a substance that induces vivid and disturbing dreams. As the students investigate, they realize the plants conceal a lethal threat that unleashes a waking nightmare upon germination.

Cooperative Gameplay Amplifies the Terror

A defining feature of ObsCure and ObsCure: The Aftermath is their cooperative focus, allowing players to share the experience via split-screen or Steam Remote Play Together

Whether diving in solo or teaming up with a friend, the ObsCure Collection delivers a budget-friendly dose of scares.

Did you experience these cult-classic titles back in the day or will this be your first time diving into the saga? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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