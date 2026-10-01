As physical media continues to fade from the gaming landscape, industry leaders are seeking viable middle grounds that preserve the value of traditional disc-based ownership for years to come.

Microsoft’s Xbox Disc to Digital program achieves this by granting official digital licenses to players who already own physical copies for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Starting today, users can officially convert their physical libraries into digital formats across current-generation Xbox consoles.

XBOX Disc to Digital Is Now Available to All Players. What Is It?

Through an official announcement, Xbox confirmed the wider release of the Disc to Digital program following a brief testing phase with members of the Xbox Insider program.

The program introduces a practical solution for players navigating the industry’s rapid shift away from physical media.

While competitors like Sony are reportedly phasing out disc drives entirely by 2028, Microsoft’s and XBOX’s approach ensures that traditional collectors and physical media enthusiasts are not left behind.

How Does Disc to Digital Work?

The process of converting and claiming your digital copy is straightforward.

According to official guidelines, the program is currently exclusive to Xbox One and Xbox Series X software, meaning original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles are not eligible.

Simply insert an eligible game disc into any console equipped with a disc drive. The system will automatically link the title to your account if it qualifies, triggering an instant confirmation of your new digital license.

Notably, discs can even be inserted into an Xbox One console purely to execute the transfer, allowing owners of disc-free systems like the Xbox Series S or Xbox One S All-Digital to enjoy the resulting digital copy.

However, if the physical copy is linked to a different user account, the previous owner will lose access to the digital license as it transfers over to the new holder.

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