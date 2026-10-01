As the year enters its final stretch, players and critics alike have looked back at a packed release calendar featuring strong Game of the Year contenders, from Resident Evil Requiem to Forza Horizon 6. Yet, the title generating the most critical acclaim is an unexpected throwback.

Because it is a modernized version of an acclaimed RPG classic from 2015, the title will probably not realistically compete for top prizes at ceremonies like The Game Awards 2026. Even so, its recent debut has managed to outscore virtually all new competitors released this year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered Is Metacritic’s Best Rated Game in 2026

Few anticipated that the game dominating review aggregates would be The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered. Despite more than ten years passing since CD Projekt Red’s original launch, the refreshed package has thoroughly captivated professional critics.

This updated version introduces a suite of enhancements designed to elevate Geralt of Rivia’s journey, featuring overhauled graphics, smoother performance, ray tracing on PC, and PSSR support on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Beyond visual upgrades, the remaster refines the core experience by expanding combat mechanics with a redesigned skill system, fresh animations, and smarter enemy artificial intelligence.

These sweeping changes cement this iteration as the definitive version of one of the most celebrated role-playing adventures in recent gaming history.

On Metacritic, currently commands an average score of 94, instantly making it the highest-rated debut of 2026 and tying it with Kimmo Lahtinen’s indie hit, Sektori.

This impressive score places the remaster ahead of prominent 2026 heavyweights, including Big Walk, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Pokémon Pokopia, and Forza Horizon 6.

Furthermore, the remaster outpaces the original 2015 release, which holds a stellar 92 on Metacritic. However, with only a baseline of early reviews currently logged, these averages could change as days pass.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered Triumphs on Steam with Thousands of Players

While critical reception sets a high bar, the ultimate verdict rests with the player base, whose overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam signal a massive hit.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered has also made waves commercially, shattering previous engagement milestones by surging past 120,972 concurrent players on PC.

This figure eclipses the previous milestone of 103,000 simultaneous users set 6 years ago during the premiere of Netflix’s live-action adaptation starring Henry Cavill.

Priced at $49.99 USD, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered is available as a complimentary upgrade for anyone who already owns the original game or its complete edition, bundled alongside the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions.

In addition, and despite it being 10 years after its original release, the legendary RPG is set to receive brand-new narrative content titled Songs of the Past, slated for a 2027 release exclusively on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

What do you think about this remaster? Did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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