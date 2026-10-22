Sony’s announcement that it will cease production of physical media by January 2028 has triggered a major industry ripple effect. Acting as a catalyst for a community of hackers, the decision has galvanized efforts to breach PlayStation 5’s security to hack it together with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game.

Disclaimer: Level Up does NOT condone or promote illegal practices such as software piracy or console modification. This report is strictly for informational purposes, aiming to examine ongoing developments in the modding community and the security challenges facing Sony and Rockstar Games.

New PS5 Exploit Threatens GTA VI Release

While current exploits cannot yet be used to pirate Grand Theft Auto VI or other recent major releases, it seems inevitable it will happen soon. The jailbreak scene remains highly active, with prominent community members reporting a significant breakthrough.

Like many other companies, Sony mandates that players install the latest system firmware to access new software releases.

These updates typically introduce feature enhancements, performance optimization, and critical security patches designed to close previously identified vulnerabilities.

By requiring the latest firmware version, widely anticipated to be version 14.10 for GTA VI, manufacturers aim to deter hardware modification.

However, rapid advancements in artificial intelligence tools have streamlined the discovery process, enabling hackers to analyze and bypass security systems with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Most concerning is that hackers have reportedly gained access to the console’s native debug menu on firmware version 14.10, putting Rockstar Games and Sony in quite a complicated situation. In fact, it seems quite likely that the upcoming open world game will be pirated during or after its official debut.

A prominent figure in the jailbreak community known as Gezine recently shared footage demonstrating debug menu access on this specific 14.10 firmware, signaling that a robust exploit for the console’s recent software iterations may be viable.

Sony Retaliates Against PlayStation Hackers

Although the exact methodology behind the latest exploit has not been publicly revealed, it is just a matter of time for other members of the community to do the same. Sony is expected to deploy a counter-patch via a system update, though whether a definitive fix will arrive prior to the launch of GTA VI remains uncertain.

The latest breach is part of a broader escalation in console modding. In recent months, the jailbreak scene achieved notable milestones, including running physical PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 game discs directly on the PS5.

This ongoing cat-and-mouse dynamic shows no sign of slowing down. Sony continues to aggressively defend its games through multiple fronts, including a $50,000 USD bug bounty program rewarding security researchers for vulnerability disclosures, alongside a dismantling of an unauthorized storefront offering over 1,600 pirated games and DLC expansions.

Do you believe hackers will be able to pirate GTA VI? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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