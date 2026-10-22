As anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI reaches a fever pitch ahead of its upcoming release, mobile gamers won’t have to wait long to get their open-world fix. A major port of one of the genre’s most beloved sandbox titles is right around the corner.

This new edition delivers a complete package: full DLC inclusion, online multiplayer, extensive controller support, and a console-like experience, all at an accessible price point.

Saints Row: The Third, One of the Best GTA Clones, Comes to iOS and Android

Over the years, dozens of franchises have attempted to capture the magic of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series. While many faded into obscurity, a select few carved out a distinct identity and built dedicated fanbases.

Chief among them is Saints Row. What began as a traditional urban sandbox that copied GTA a little too much, it gradually evolved into a delightfully absurd, action-packed franchise with its own unmistakable personality.

Originally released in 2011 by Volition and Deep Silver, and later remastered in 2020 by Sperasoft for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Saints Row: The Third remains widely considered the peak of the franchise. Now, a whole new audience is set to experience the wild exploits of The Boss on mobile platforms.

The upcoming ports are being handled by Feral Interactive, a veteran studio renowned for high-quality mobile conversions of desktop and console games.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is scheduled to launch officially for compatible mobile phones and tablets on October 29, 2026. At $19.99 USD, the feature-packed port offers exceptional value for money.

What’s Included in Saints Row: The Third Remastered Mobile?

The iOS and Android port delivers the complete base game experience, offering players total freedom to explore Steelport across 47 story missions. All original DLC packages are included at no extra cost, including major story expansions like Gangstas in Space and The Trouble with Clones.

In total, players gain access to 30+ weapons and several vehicles, deep character and vehicle customization, and a full campaign co-op, allowing two players to team up online, though it is not known if it will be limited in some way.

Feral Interactive revealed that the iOS and Android ports are optimized to run on mobile devices using touchscreen. However, they will also be compatible with all types of controllers, keyboards, and mice.

According to App Store information, it will be possible to play this version of Saints Row: The Third Remastered using Xbox, PlayStation, and MFi controllers.

The game will be compatible with Apple devices running iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or later, which includes the iPhone 11 line, the third-generation iPhone SE, and the iPhone Air. Meanwhile, the game will run on Android devices running version 13 or newer.

Are you thinking of playing this GTA “clone” on mobile? Share your thoughts in the comments below.