The rise of artificial intelligence continues to send shockwaves through the tech sector, and the video game industry is paying the consequences. As AI conglomerates corner the supply of memory units and components, gaming consoles have suffered price hikes and mounting supply deficits in recent months. In response, Microsoft is deploying an unconventional strategy to solve this issue.

According to reports, Microsoft is actively reaching out to select users, encouraging them to sell their idle Xbox Series X|S consoles on the pre-owned market. The move highlights the company’s urgent effort to bolster inventory ahead of an expected surge in demand.

Xbox Asks Inactive Players to Sell Their Unused Consoles

The supply strain comes at a crucial moment for the industry. Grand Theft Auto VI, widely regarded as the most anticipated title of the decade, is scheduled for official release on November 19, 2026. The milestone launch is projected to drive unprecedented demand for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S hardware.

Analyst warnings are already coming to pass, with major retailers reporting widespread out-of-stock notices in recent weeks. With the hardware crisis still ongoing, experts warn these shortages could persist for the foreseeable future, making new consoles harder to secure than ever.

Against this backdrop, Microsoft is asking users to sell their unused XBOX Series X|S so others can play them.

Reports indicate the tech giant has begun emailing users in the United States who have been inactive on the platform for extended periods. The message notes that owners can earn up to $375 USD by selling their equipment in the second hand market.

An excerpt from an email verified by Windows Central reads:

“Haven’t played on your console in a while? If you’ve moved on to XBOX on PC or another way to play XBOX games, it may be time to trade in your console to Best Buy for up to $375 back.”

While the campaign assumes users have simply shifted their gaming habits to PC or other platforms, it seems likely that many idle consoles are simply collecting dust as users move on entirely.

Microsoft Encourages Users to Sell XBOX Series X|S Consoles on Best Buy

The focus on Best Buy stems from an established partnership. In June, Microsoft officially announced a trade-in program where pre-owned consoles brought to the retailer are refurbished and resold at lower price points.

The program aims to expand player access to hardware during a period defined by scarcity.

“We are collaborating with our retail partners on new programs to offer consoles at reduced prices,” Microsoft said in an earlier statement. “Players looking to upgrade or offload unused hardware can turn in their devices to participating retailers for cash or store credit. These consoles are then restored and made available to other gamers at accessible prices.”

Currently, refurbished Xbox Series X units are currently listed at around $730 USD, a high figure that reflects recent price increases across the platform. Microsoft is believed to collect a small commission on each refurbished unit sold through the initiative.

Unfortunately, hardware constraints will continue through the coming months, raising concerns about how the ongoing supply crisis might impact the pricing and availability of Microsoft’s next-generation console named Project Helix.

Would you consider trading in a console you no longer use? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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