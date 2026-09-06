Few games are as important as Grand Theft Auto VI, the next major installment in Rockstar Games’ open-world franchise. The console release appears to be set in stone, and Rockstar Games continues to insist that everything will be ready for its November launch. But what about the PC version? A recent rumor has given fans a reason to get excited.

Take-Two Interactive has yet to officially announce a PC port for Steam or the Epic Games Store, but considering the series’ history, it is reasonable to believe that the company is already working on a computer version of its highly anticipated crime epic.

GTA VI Could Arrive on PC Earlier Than Expected

PC players are worried that they could have to wait months or even years to play the game starring Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. However, according to a well-known journalist, the wait could be shorter than expected.

During the latest episode of the VGC podcast, Andy Robinson discussed the possibility of GTA VI coming to PC. The editor mentioned rumors claiming that Rockstar Games is apparently considering moving up the release date of the PC port in an effort to get ahead of the growing hardware crisis.

“I think they’ll bring forward the PC version [of Grand Theft Auto VI]; there are some rumors about that. Maybe the PC version will come sooner than some people expect because of the current situation,” Robinson said on the show.

When Robinson refers to the “current situation,” he is talking about the hardware crisis that has already caused component prices to rise and created shortages. These problems have been fueled in part by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence, which has pushed up the prices of RAM, graphics cards, storage drives, and other components used in PCs and consoles.

For comparison, Grand Theft Auto IV took more than 7 months to arrive on PC, while its successor, Grand Theft Auto V, received its PC port roughly a year and a half after its original console release. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 made the jump to PC about a year after launching on PS4 and Xbox One.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first rumor to suggest that GTA VI could make its way to PC relatively quickly. Earlier this year, insider DetectiveSeeds claimed that Take-Two wanted to release the PC port during the current fiscal year, which could mean a February 2027 launch—just 3 months after the game’s debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

That said, it’s important to emphasize once again that Andy Robinson’s report has not been officially confirmed, so it should be treated as nothing more than a rumor for now.

GTA VI Is Already a Huge Success on Consoles

For the time being, the companies behind the franchise remain silent about a potential PC release for GTA VI. In the past, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, explained that Rockstar Games always prioritizes consoles because they are its main audience.

Recent data certainly seems to support that strategy. Grand Theft Auto VI has reportedly sold millions of copies through preorders alone, and one of the most interesting details is that the majority of those preorders correspond to the expensive $100 USD edition.

The game’s recent presentation on Netflix also triggered a more than 30% increase in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sales. That surge reportedly contributed to console shortages in the UK and other countries. Those reports are consistent with previous claims that PS5 Pro units sold out across the United States, with some retailers reselling the console for as much as $1,300 USD.

GTA VI will launch on Microsoft and Sony consoles on November 19, 2026, but we’ll have to wait for more information about the PC port.

So, what do you think? Will you wait for the PC version, or will you play GTA VI on PS5 or Xbox? Let us know in the comments!