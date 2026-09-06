Steam is arguably the world’s biggest and most popular PC gaming platform, so it’s only natural that countless independent developers publish their games there hoping to reach as many players as possible. However, new data shows that the competition is becoming tougher than ever.

According to a new report, more than 700 new video games debuted on Valve’s storefront last week. While it’s encouraging to see that developers and emerging studios have more opportunities to share their creations with the world, one particularly depressing statistic shows just how difficult it can be to stand out.

Steam Received 720 New Games in a Single Week

For quite some time, ICO Partners has tracked new releases on Steam. In a recent social media post, Thomas Bidaux, the firm’s CEO, shared new data showing just how quickly the number of games arriving on Valve’s platform continues to grow.

According to the report, 720 new games were released on Steam during the week of August 24-30, 2026 alone. That’s a new record, marking the first time in the platform’s history that so many games launched during a single week.

To put that number into perspective, it means an average of 102 games every day, or roughly 4 new releases every hour. That’s a significant increase compared with previous years.

Back in 2013, Steam received just 436 new releases throughout the entire year. More than a decade later, data showed that over 19,000 games debuted on the PC storefront in 2024. The upward trend continued in 2025, when around 21,000 games were released on Gabe Newell’s platform.

It’s still too early to know whether 2026 will surpass that record, but everything suggests that it could. According to the available figures, approximately 12,000 games were released on Steam during the first half of this year.

Earlier in August 2026, Thomas Bidaux revealed that 670 games had launched on Steam in a single week and predicted that it was only a matter of time before the platform surpassed the 700-release mark. His prediction turned out to be accurate, although he admitted that the new record arrived “a month earlier than expected.”

Steam Has More Games Than Ever, but Nobody Is Playing Them

Over the past few months and years, we’ve seen several indie games come out of nowhere and become massive hits. PEAK, Schedule 1, Balatro, and Megabonk are just a few examples. Unfortunately, for every breakout success, there are dozens of games that come and go without making much of an impact.

And yes, ICO Partners’ new data shows that the overwhelming majority of new releases are almost completely ignored by PC players.

According to Thomas Bidaux, of the 720 games that launched last week, 530 have between 0 and 9 player reviews. Meanwhile, only 10 games surpassed 1,000 user reviews. The numbers suggest that most of the titles released during that period were barely played beyond the developers’ friends and family.

The situation highlights a worrying trend: while Steam is being flooded with new games at an unprecedented rate, most of them receive little to no attention from players. And this isn’t a new phenomenon. According to the report, around 80% of the games released in 2024 weren’t played at all.

What do you think? Is the current pace of new game releases on Steam becoming a serious problem? Let us know in the comments!