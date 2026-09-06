Resident Evil is returning to theaters very soon with a new movie adaptation that has generated equal parts excitement and skepticism. Many fans believe Zach Cregger, director of Barbarian and Weapons, could finally do justice to Capcom’s iconic franchise. However, other players fear the worst after the many missteps the IP has suffered on both the big and small screens.

Cregger is confident that Resident Evil: Death Island will satisfy both newcomers and longtime fans of the franchise, but that hasn’t stopped the movie from facing criticism. Some fans are unhappy because the film will tell an original story instead of focusing on the franchise’s most iconic characters.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker addressed the criticism he has received from fans and also revealed whether he plans to make a sequel to Resident Evil.

Zach Cregger Has a Message for His Resident Evil Critics

Zach Cregger has established himself as one of the most promising horror filmmakers of his generation. Because of his passion for Resident Evil and video games in general, he decided to take on the challenge of creating a new adaptation of the survival horror franchise. The result is Resident Evil: Death Island, a movie that will explore the horror of its universe as a sort of prequel to Capcom’s original game.

The franchise has suffered plenty of setbacks in movies and television, so fans are understandably worried that history could repeat itself with Cregger’s project. Some have criticized his approach, arguing that it doesn’t capture the true essence of Resident Evil because the story puts an ordinary person at the center of a zombie outbreak.

Although Cregger has repeatedly said that Resident Evil: Death Island draws inspiration from some of the best games in the franchise, he hasn’t managed to completely dispel the doubts surrounding the movie. During an interview with The Playlist, the filmmaker decided to address the criticism coming from players.

Cregger said he feels like he is on an “apology tour” and that it is almost as if he were “running for public office,” since many people doubt him and there is a great deal of skepticism surrounding Resident Evil: Death Island.

The director admitted that he feels more relaxed now that the movie’s release is approaching, as he spends less time thinking about the criticism. He is excited to see how Resident Evil fans react because he believes “the movie will speak for itself.” As for those who remain skeptical, Cregger offered a simple piece of advice: watch the movie before making a final judgment.

“Now I just think, ‘You know what? Go see the movie.’ If you still feel the same way after you see it, then do whatever you think is right. You decide whether I’m a true Resident Evil fan or a fraud. What can I say? I think the movie will speak for itself,” the filmmaker explained.

Is Zach Cregger Already Planning a Resident Evil Sequel?

Zach Cregger is a huge Resident Evil fan, and several entries in the series rank among his favorite video games. In fact, he wrote the screenplay for his movie before the project was officially announced, meaning he had plenty of time to explore different ideas for bringing the franchise back to the big screen.

During the interview, the filmmaker admitted that he would love to continue working with the franchise and make more adaptations in the future. However, he cannot confirm any new projects just yet, as everything will depend on how Resident Evil: Death Island performs when it hits theaters on September 18.

“I can’t help but think about other possible directions for this story. I have ideas, but the movie hasn’t even come out yet. We’ll see what happens,” Cregger added.