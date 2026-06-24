Early this morning, Rockstar Games finally revealed what fans had been waiting for: the official pricing and editions for Grand Theft Auto VI. The announcement comes ahead of pre-orders, which will go live tomorrow, June 25, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The studio confirmed that GTA VI will launch on November 19 with two editions available and several attractive pre-order bonuses for players on both platforms. Here’s everything you need to know.

How Much Will GTA VI Cost and How Many Editions Will Be Available?

For months, speculation surrounded GTA VI’s price tag, with many expecting it to significantly exceed current industry standards. However, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have delivered on their promise to offer the highly anticipated sequel at a competitive and accessible price.

The standard edition of GTA VI will retail for $79.99 USD. This version includes only the base game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing players to experience Lucia and Jason’s story without paying a premium price.

Rockstar also announced an Ultimate Edition priced at $99.99 USD. In addition to the base game, this version includes a wide range of bonus content, including exclusive vehicles, weapons, outfits, and more.

All pre-orders will grant access to the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes the ’55 Vapid Stanier vehicle, a garage, exclusive hairstyles and outfits for the protagonists, and the Channel the Original Kingpin weapon skin.

Players who pre-order the digital version will also receive one free month of GTA+, Rockstar’s subscription service. Benefits include a monthly deposit of GTA$500,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online, exclusive discounts, and access to a curated selection of Rockstar titles. The free month can be redeemed immediately after pre-ordering the game.

Finally, Rockstar confirmed that GTA VI pre-orders will begin tomorrow at midnight local time through the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and participating retailers.

Galería GTA VI en imágenes

What Does the Most Expensive Edition of GTA VI Include?

At the moment, Rockstar has not announced a Collector’s Edition for GTA VI, making the Ultimate Edition the most comprehensive and expensive version currently available.

In addition to the base game, the Ultimate Edition grants access to exclusive weapons, vehicles, outfits, locations, and activities that players can discover throughout the open-world adventure.

Here is the full list of confirmed content:

’95 Grotti Cheetah (Vehicle) – Grotti’s iconic mid-1990s sports car and a tribute to Shore Drive.

Hawk and Little Morgan Revolvers (Weapon) – Male and female variants of this powerful revolver featuring classic Vice City styling.

Custom Weapon Variants – Detailed engraved custom versions of Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistol.

Vice City Style (Outfits) – Exclusive clothing, tattoos, and cosmetic items for Jason and Lucia.

Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles – Enjoy the sunshine aboard a military-inspired Dinka Enduro motorcycle or a Crest kayak.

Retro Build Ganado Modkit – Upgrade Jason’s worn-out Vapid Ganado pickup truck with exclusive performance and cosmetic modifications.

Rideout Customs (Modification Shop) – Transform standard vehicles into automotive masterpieces with premium interiors, custom wheels, and extravagant designs. Available exclusively in the Ultimate Edition.

Sara’s Unisex Salon (Barbershop) – Access exclusive hairstyles for Jason and Lucia, including beard options, makeup, and manicures. Ultimate Edition exclusive.

Shitzu Squalo (Boat) – A pink-and-blue gradient speedboat docked at Washington Beach, equipped with a weapons cache full of explosives and ready for adventures across Gambit Bay.

Stock 305 (Clothing Store) – Create unique looks for Jason and Lucia at Stockyard’s premier destination for high-end streetwear. Exclusive to Ultimate Edition owners.

Vapid Dominator ’67 Buggy (Vehicle and Garage) – A Mud Club beast designed for off-road exploration around Mount Kalaga. Includes access to the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, complete with a weapon locker and storage space for stolen goods.

Electric Fang Tattoo (Tattoo Studio) – Stockyard’s most iconic tattoo parlor, featuring more than 50 exclusive tattoos designed by the FAILE art collective. Ultimate Edition exclusive.

One-Eyed Willie’s (Customization Workshop) – A Lake Leonida garage specializing in off-road modifications and hand-painted automotive art. Ultimate Edition exclusive.

Goodtime Gear (Outfits) – A capsule collection of clothing and accessories inspired by Macca the Alligator, the star of the state’s hit television series Goodtime .

PTT YOUNGIN$ Illegal Goods Shop (Gang Hideout) – Raid one of South Vice City’s loudest and most socially active gangs to secure special items and exclusive contraband.

Classic Car Collection (Special Assignment) – Track down abandoned classic cars and unfinished restoration projects, then bring them back to life for eccentric local collector and mechanic Wyman.

Stay tuned for more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage and updates as Rockstar continues to reveal new details ahead of launch.